McShane to Build 320-unit Apartment Community in Phoenix for Milhaus and Banyan Residential

Alanna will offer 320 apartments and 10,000 square feet of amenity space across four buildings.
PHOENIX, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McShane Construction Company was selected by repeat clients Milhaus and Banyan Residential to provide design-assist construction services for Alanna, a new apartment community in Phoenix, Arizona. Located at 48th and Washington Streets, the development will offer 320 units across four residential buildings.
"We're excited to be underway on another project with Milhaus and Banyan," commented Jim Kurtzman, Senior Vice President at McShane. "This development is in a central location with easy access to freeways and Sky Harbor Airport and will provide a rich living experience through high-end finishes and luxury amenities."
Designed by Todd & Associates, the wood frame buildings will feature four stories each with a stucco, metal, and split face CMU block exterior.
The property will offer more than 10,000 square feet of amenity space including a fitness center, yoga studio, social lounge, golf simulator, and saltwater pool.
All units will boast quartz countertops, upgraded refrigerators, luxury vinyl tile flooring, and tile tub/shower surrounds.
Before construction began, McShane performed site work, which included using deep dynamic compaction and imported fill prior to mass grading, as well as installing a vapor/methane mitigation system for site remediation.
McShane is currently underway with construction on Nollie, a 219-unit multi-family development for Milhaus, and Northbend, a 310-unit multi-family development for Milhaus and Banyan Residential, in Tempe.
