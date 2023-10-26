McShane to Build 320-unit Apartment Community in Phoenix for Milhaus and Banyan Residential

"We're excited to be underway on another project with Milhaus and Banyan. This development is in a central location with easy access to freeways and Sky Harbor Airport and will provide a rich living experience through high-end finishes and luxury amenities." Post this

Designed by Todd & Associates, the wood frame buildings will feature four stories each with a stucco, metal, and split face CMU block exterior.

The property will offer more than 10,000 square feet of amenity space including a fitness center, yoga studio, social lounge, golf simulator, and saltwater pool.

All units will boast quartz countertops, upgraded refrigerators, luxury vinyl tile flooring, and tile tub/shower surrounds.

Before construction began, McShane performed site work, which included using deep dynamic compaction and imported fill prior to mass grading, as well as installing a vapor/methane mitigation system for site remediation.

McShane is currently underway with construction on Nollie, a 219-unit multi-family development for Milhaus, and Northbend, a 310-unit multi-family development for Milhaus and Banyan Residential, in Tempe.

