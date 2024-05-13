McShane to Build 332-unit Mixed-use Development in Franklin, Tennessee

"Ellison Cool Springs is a unique mixed-use community that offers luxury living with immediate proximity to amenities, which will make it a great addition to Franklin." Post this

Positioned on a 34-acre site, the development features three four-story wood frame buildings along with two two-story precast parking decks and five stand-alone six-bay garages.

Residents will have access to best-in-class amenities including an outdoor pool, clubroom, fitness center, podcast/recording studio, market, hospitality bar, and focus room. Additionally, one of the stand-alone garages will integrate a pet spa and car wash.

"This new community represents a commitment to excellence and a dedication to creating spaces that enhance the overall quality of life for the city of Franklin," said Cameron Bean, Development Project Manager for Flournoy Development Group.

Units will be offered in one- to three-bedroom floorplans with one to two bathrooms. Select two-story live-work units will allow residents to have a storefront commercial space on the first floor. All units will feature quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, tile backsplashes, luxury vinyl-tile flooring, tiled bathrooms, and glass shower doors.

"We are excited to break ground on this transformative project that will contribute to the growth and prosperity of the Cool Springs area," commented Steve Flatt, CEO of National Healthcare Corporate, Flournoy Development Group's partner. "FDG stands out as an exceptional partner, wholeheartedly sharing our commitment to the right blend of innovation and quality of life."

Completion of Ellison Cool Springs is slated for August 2026. Dynamik Design is the architect.

Ellison Cool Springs is one of three projects McShane currently has underway for Flournoy Development Group. The firm is also building a 397-unit community in Charlotte, North Carolina, and a 262-unit community in Greenville, South Carolina.

