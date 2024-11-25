McShane to Build 72-unit Assisted Living and Memory Care Residence in Mukwonago, Wisconsin

Azura Mukwonago will integrate 72 assisted living and memory care units across three single-story buildings.
MUKWONAGO, Wis., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McShane Construction Company's Wisconsin regional team was selected to build Azura Mukwonago, a three-building, 72-unit assisted living and memory care residence in Mukwonago, Wisconsin, for Azura Living.
"We are proud to partner with Azura Living to bring high-quality assisted living and memory care to Mukwonago," commented Alison Gorham, Vice President and Director of Wisconsin Operations at McShane. "Azura's model offers a neighborhood-like atmosphere that is unique compared to traditional senior living residences, and we look forward to bringing their vision to life."
Positioned on a 6.4-acre site, the property will feature two assisted living buildings and one memory care building. The single-story wood frame buildings' exteriors will integrate full stone veneer masonry and Hardie board. There will also be a barn on the site.
Units will offer resilient flooring, ceramic tile bathrooms, quartz countertops, SMART cabinets, and roller shades.
In addition to dining rooms, kitchens, community rooms, and sunrooms, residents will have access to a fitness area, spa, and salon. Outside, residents will be able to enjoy a community garden, walking paths, putting greens, bocce ball courts, and extensive courtyard amenities.
Construction of Azura Mukwonago is scheduled to be completed in December 2025. EUA is the architect.
About McShane Construction Company
Established in 1984, McShane Construction is a national award-winning general contractor that provides design-build and build-to-suit construction services for the multi-family, industrial, commercial, health & fitness, and institutional markets. A female-owned and led business, McShane is headquartered in Rosemont, IL, with regional offices in Madison, WI, Auburn, AL, Nashville, TN, and Phoenix, AZ. For more information, visit the firm's website at http://www.mcshaneconstruction.com.
About Azura
Azura Memory Care and Assisted Living is a trusted leader in providing exceptional care for individuals living with dementia and Alzheimer's disease. Guided by its innovative MOSAIC Philosophy of Care, Azura delivers person-centered experiences built on compassion, respect, and meaningful engagement. Known as Wisconsin's Dementia Care Experts, Azura stands out for its attention to detail, homelike environments, and transformative programming. With beautifully designed communities, a devoted team of professionals, and a steadfast commitment to transforming the culture of care, Azura ensures every resident feels at home, valued, and deeply loved.
