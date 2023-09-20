McShane to Build Second Phase of Ashley at Scholars Landing Apartments in Atlanta

"We are excited to get started on the second phase of Ashley at Scholars Landing," shared Brian Wood, Vice President at McShane. "We completed the first phase of the development with 135 units in 2020, and we look forward to bringing another 212 affordable and market rate units to Atlanta." Tweet this

The apartments will offer high-end finishes including stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Residents will be able to enjoy a clubroom, fitness center, micro-offices, and an activity space. Outside, the property integrates a pool area with cabanas and a walking park. Additionally, residents will have access to a precast parking garage.

Located at 680 Atlanta Student Movement Boulevard, the three- and four-story building features an exterior of Hardie siding and brick masonry. The building was designed to achieve EarthCraft Gold Certification.

Ashley at Scholars Landing II is expected to be completed in July 2025. JHP Architecture is the architect.

