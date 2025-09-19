McWane Plant and Industrial Introduces the Waterman F-55D Heavy-Duty Flap Gate

MPI announces the launch of the Waterman F-55D Heavy-Duty Flap Gate, designed and constructed for long life in critical and high head water control applications.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McWane Plant and Industrial (MPI), a leading manufacturer of high-quality industrial flow control solutions, introduces the latest flap gate from its Waterman brand. The new Waterman F-55D Heavy-Duty Flap Gate is designed and constructed for long life in critical and high head applications, such as outfalls for roadway drainage, riverways, and wastewater treatment plants, as well as any critical backflow prevention operation where reliable, durable performance is required.
Available in sizes ranging from 6" to 108", the F-55D flap gates offer heavy duty ductile iron construction and are rated for up to 55 feet of seating head, making them an ideal choice for even the most demanding applications. Key features of the F-55D include:
- Heavy-Duty Construction – The frame and cover are precision-crafted from high-strength ductile iron, delivering the rugged durability of steel with the versatility and flexibility of cast iron. The result is less downtime, fewer replacements and lower cost of ownership.
- Reliable Operation – The hinge bushing features oil-embedded bearing bronze, a premium material known for its exceptional wear and corrosion resistance. This minimizes friction, reduces maintenance and extends service life.
- Bronze Seals – Unlike common rubber and steel seals, bronze offers exceptional resistance to corrosion, ensuring seal integrity and functionality over time, even in harsh environments – including saltwater, chemicals, and acidic conditions.
- 2.5° Seat Angle – The angled design ensures positive closure by harnessing gravity and flow dynamics to guide the gate into a secure, leak-resistant seal every time, even in fluctuating water levels and/or debris-laden flows.
- Pump Discharge Solution – An optional spring bumper is available for pump discharge applications, featuring a neoprene seal and 125-pound flange to deliver unmatched reliability – reducing wear and preventing the flap from over-extending.
For more information on the new Waterman F-55D Heavy-Duty Flap Gate, including complete specifications and product literature, click here. For questions, contact your local MPI representative or send an email to [email protected].
About MPI
Part of the McWane family of companies and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, McWane Plant and Industrial (MPI) offers a broad range of gates, valves, pipes and fittings used in water and wastewater treatment plants, agricultural irrigation, civil engineering projects such as dams, riverways, roadway drainage, flood control and more, as well as a variety of industrial applications. To learn more, visit mcwanepi.com.
Media Contact
George Snyder, Direct Impact, Inc., 1 3143361310, [email protected], directimpactinc.com
SOURCE McWane Plant and Industrial
Share this article