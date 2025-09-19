McWane Plant and Industrial Introduces the Waterman F-55D Heavy-Duty Flap Gate

MPI announces the launch of the Waterman F-55D Heavy-Duty Flap Gate, designed and constructed for long life in critical and high head water control applications.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McWane Plant and Industrial (MPI), a leading manufacturer of high-quality industrial flow control solutions, introduces the latest flap gate from its Waterman brand. The new Waterman F-55D Heavy-Duty Flap Gate is designed and constructed for long life in critical and high head applications, such as outfalls for roadway drainage, riverways, and wastewater treatment plants, as well as any critical backflow prevention operation where reliable, durable performance is required.