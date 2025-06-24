MD Energy Advisors Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Charity Bike Build Supporting Helping Up Mission in Baltimore

MD Energy Advisors partnered with Bikes for Goodness Sake to build and donate 15 adult bicycles to Helping Up Mission, supporting individuals transitioning from addiction recovery to independent living in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE and GEORGETOWN, Texas, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To commemorate its 15th anniversary and to support their commitment to give back to the community, teammates from MD Energy Advisors, a Baltimore-based commercial, utility, and financing energy solutions company, dedicated time during their all-hands meeting to assemble 15 adult bicycles to donate to Helping Up Mission, a 501c3 with the mission to transform the lives of and restore hope to those suffering from addiction and poverty by harnessing the power of faith, science and community. This initiative marked the company's third year supporting the nonprofit through its community giving program and its first collaboration with the national nonprofit Bikes for Goodness Sake.

The 15 bicycles, built by MD Energy Advisors team members, were gifted to individuals who have completed Helping Up Mission's rehabilitation program and are transitioning back into independent living. The bikes will provide essential transportation as these individuals reenter the workforce and rebuild their lives.

Following the build, the team personally loaded the bikes onto a truck headed for Helping Up Mission's community center, where they will be distributed to program graduates.

"This event brought our team together in the most impactful way possible," said Phil Croskey, CEO & Co-Founder of MD Energy Advisors. "We're proud to celebrate 15 years in business by supporting people working hard to create a better future for themselves and grateful to do so with an organization we deeply admire."

Helping Up Mission, a long-standing Baltimore nonprofit provides comprehensive recovery programs for men and women facing homelessness, addiction, and poverty. "Helping Up Mission (HUM) is grateful to MD Energy Advisors for their Bikes for Goodness Sake Program, and their donation of 15 adult bikes to HUM. HUM provides long-term recovery to those experiencing poverty and homelessness due to substance abuse, and these bikes will allow our clients get to places like work and school, and improve their physical wellness through exercise," recognized K. Daniel Stoltzfus, CEO, Helping Up Mission.

The bike build was facilitated by Bikes for Goodness Sake, a nonprofit organization that empowers companies to turn team-building moments into acts of service for their communities.

"Seeing MD Energy Advisors come together to celebrate their anniversary by giving back was incredibly moving," said Kenna Smith, Director of Operations for Bikes for Goodness Sake. "The team's spirit and commitment to supporting individuals in transitioning back in to the community perfectly captured what our bike builds are all about: restoring freedom, joy, and forward momentum."

About MD Energy Advisors

MD Energy Advisors is a customer-centric energy management, marketing, and efficiency firm providing energy, commercial and financial solutions to utilities and private companies. Since 2010, the Company has identified opportunities to reduce energy-related operating expenses, outlined and implemented strategies that improve environmental impact and provided financial vehicles to help execute these strategies for customers throughout the country. MD Energy Advisors' solutions have demonstrated improved quality and costs savings, including identifying innovative financing solutions for energy-related projects that meet clients' strategic and funding needs. For more information, please visit www.MDEnergyAdvisors.com.

About Helping Up Mission

Helping Up Mission transforms lives and restores hope to men and women experiencing addiction, homelessness, and poverty in Greater Baltimore. Through a comprehensive, long-term recovery approach that integrates the power of faith, science and community, Helping Up Mission offers residential programs, mental health care, workforce development and spiritual life services. Serving the community since 1885, Helping Up Mission continues to be a place where hope is restored and lives are rebuilt.

About Bikes for Goodness Sake

Bikes for Goodness Sake is a nonprofit organization that works with companies, nonprofits, and local bike mechanics to build and donate high-quality bikes to children and adults in need across the U.S. Through simple, hands-on events, they turn teamwork into meaningful impact—helping build stronger teams and stronger communities, one bike at a time. Learn more at www.bikesforgoodnesssake.org.

