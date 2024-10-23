MD Logic Health® & Neurotastic™ Launch Highly Anticipated Unflavored Multi-Mag Brain™ Formula in Response to Customer Demand

" Collaborating with Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge, a fellow female medical professional is always a pleasure, as we share a commitment to delivering high-quality, science-backed products that meet our customers' evolving needs." - Shanti Ramjeet, RPh Vice President of MD Logic Health®. Post this

"We understand that taste and texture sensitivities can be a challenge, which is why we've made this change to ensure that everyone, from kids to adults, can enjoy the same brain-boosting benefits without any strong flavors. ," said Shanti Ramjeet, RPh Vice President of MD Logic Health®. " Collaborating with Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge, a fellow female medical professional is always a pleasure, as we share a commitment to delivering high-quality, science-backed products that meet our customers' evolving needs."

Unlike other magnesium supplements, Multi-Mag Brain™ Formula features a powerful combination of Magtein® Magnesium L-threonate S2, Magnesium Lysinate Glycinate Chelate, and Di-Magnesium Malate S1, which work synergistically to help provide unmatched support for brain health.

Key Benefits of Multi-Mag Brain™ Formula:

Powerful Magnesium Complex A combination of Magtein® Magnesium L-threonate S2, Magnesium Lysinate Glycinate Chelate, and Di-Magnesium Malate S1, designed to help maximize support for brain health and cognitive function.

Enhances Neurotransmitter Function: Supports healthy brain signaling for improved cognitive performance.*

Promotes Restful Sleep: Helps calm the mind and body, leading to deeper, more restorative sleep.*

Improves Focus and Clarity: Boosts concentration and mental clarity for both children and adults.*

May Help Reduce Stress and Anxiety: Aids in relaxation and stress management, promoting a sense of calm.*

Highly Absorbable Formula: Features a unique blend of magnesium types for superior absorption and effectiveness.*

Versatile, Unflavored Option: Easily mixes into any beverage without altering taste, perfect for daily use.

"Neurotastic™ Brain Formulas are designed with one goal: to help families naturally calm the nervous system and boost brain function. The unflavored Multi-Mag Brain™ Formula is another step forward in delivering versatile, science-backed solutions that meet the needs of overwhelmed parents who want to support their children's focus, sleep, and emotional well-being in a stress-filled world." – Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge"

To celebrate the highly anticipated launch of the unflavored Multi-Mag Brain™ Formula, MD Logic Health® is excited to offer an exclusive 15% discount for a limited time! Visit us at www.mdlogichealth.com and use code MULTIMAG15 at checkout for 15% off during the launch sale.

This is the perfect opportunity to discover how the Multi-Mag Brain™ Formula could be the missing key to naturally supporting brain health for your child and family.

About Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge

Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge, a pioneer in children's mental health, has over three decades of experience helping families address conditions like ADHD, anxiety, OCD, and PANS/PANDAS through nervous system regulation. As the founder of The Global Institute of Children's Mental Health and creator of the BrainBehaviorReset® method and Dysregulation Solution™, she equips parents with science-backed strategies to promote emotional regulation and mental well-being.

Her impact extends beyond clinical care. Dr. Roseann is the founder of Neurotastic™ Brain Formulas, designed to naturally support nervous system health. Through her It's Gonna Be OK!t® Podcast, Dysregulation Solution™ Program and BrainBehaviorReset® Program, she has empowered thousands of families with proven tools to manage complex conditions, transforming the lives of children worldwide.

About MD Logic Health®

MD Logic Health® is dedicated to delivering sustainable, reliable, clean, and pure products that maximize nutrition while minimizing environmental impact. Our mission is to empower individuals on their health journeys, providing the support needed to achieve optimal wellness and longevity. Our product line continues to expand, focusing on key areas such as brain health, beauty, performance, and a healthy biome.

Our commitment to excellence has garnered national recognition, with features on CBS, ABC, NBC, and CW. We invite you to learn more about our dedication to quality, passion for health and wellness, and commitment to education.

Connect with MD Logic Health®:

For more information, please visit MD Logic Health®.

MD Logic Health® Contact:

Jyoti Hardat, VP Marketing

[email protected] | (877) 629-8711 x700

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

