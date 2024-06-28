MD Logic Health® and AvalonX Launch Spirulina: Nature's Most Powerful Superfood

"I am very proud of this collaboration with AvalonX. We are excited to bring this USA-grown and made Spirulina to our community and beyond." - Wesley Ramjeet, CEO of MD Logic Health® Post this

Wesley Ramjeet, CEO of MD Logic Health®, said, "Our Spirulina is truly one of the healthiest supplements in the world. It took us a long time to source and create this pure and potent Spirulina. It contains no stearates, palmitates, rice or rice products, soy, phthalates, natural or artificial colors, or flavors. I am very proud of this collaboration with AvalonX. We are excited to bring this USA-grown and made Spirulina to our community and beyond. Working on this product with Melanie was uniquely rewarding, and as always, it was such a pleasure working with her."

This partnership marks the fifth collaboration between MD Logic Health® and AvalonX, combining MD Logic Health®'s advanced scientific research with the proven wellness methods of AvalonX founder, Melanie Avalon. Together, they have created an elite alliance that elevates the standards of wellness innovation, as exemplified in their latest breakthrough with Spirulina.

"As someone immersed in the health-focused world of biohacking, I developed AvalonX Spirulina to provide a supplement that embodies the highest standards of purity and nutrition. Spirulina is a proverbial 'superfood,' offering a whole foods version of essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals in their most bioavailable form, as well as unique phytochemicals that help combat oxidative stress, including glutathione and superoxide dismutase. My AvalonX Spirulina is sustainably sourced and produced under strict quality control measures, ensuring it is free from contaminants and impurities. My audience deserves the best, and AvalonX Spirulina delivers just that, supporting overall health and vitality naturally," said Melanie Avalon.

MD Logic Health® raises the bar when it comes to premium, research-backed nutritional supplements. Their commitment to quality shines through their meticulous laboratory testing and certification processes. Each batch of Spirulina is rigorously tested to ensure purity and potency, beginning with the finest sustainably sourced Spirulina.

Experience the power of Spirulina - nature's ultimate superfood, now brought to you by MD Logic Health® and AvalonX. Elevate your well-being and embrace a healthier lifestyle with this extraordinary collaboration.

The launch of Spirulina comes with exclusive launch offers available for a very limited time. For more information, visit: www.mdlogichealth.com/spirulina

About Melanie Avalon:

Melanie Avalon is the host of The Intermittent Fasting Podcast and The Melanie Avalon Biohacking Podcast, where she interviews the world's top doctors, authors, and researchers. Avalon's shows have been featured in USA Today, LA Weekly, Entrepreneur, and many other news outlets, with millions of yearly downloads. Avalon is also the author of "What When Wine: Lose Weight and Feel Great with Paleo-Style Meals, Intermittent Fasting, and Wine," and creator of the top Apple app "Food Sense Guide." To learn more, visit Melanie Avalon.

About MD Logic Health®:

MD Logic Health® is committed to delivering sustainable, reliable, clean, and pure products that deliver maximum nutrition to our customers and protect our environment by reducing our carbon footprint. We believe everyone should have the opportunity to pursue their journey of health, and our promise is to provide the support you need to thrive and achieve optimal health and longevity. Our ever-expanding product line focuses on key areas such as brain health, beauty, and a healthy biome.

Our commitment remains firm: to provide you with the highest quality products, backed by cutting-edge research and an unwavering dedication to your well-being. Join us on this remarkable journey where passion fuels innovation, science drives progress, and nature guides our path. Together, we will achieve greatness and unlock the true potential of your health and vitality.

Our dedication to excellence has garnered national recognition, and we have been featured on CBS, ABC, NBC, and CW. Please visit us to learn more about our commitment to quality, passion for health and wellness, and access to education.

