MD Logic Health® and Ideal Age CEO Liz Wolfe Unveil Daily Creatine+: A Groundbreaking Formula for Holistic Wellness

Unlike traditional creatine supplements, Daily Creatine+ leverages a science-backed, multi-functional approach to wellness. The formula is clinically tailored to help enhance strength, power, and post-workout recovery while promoting sustained energy, sharper focus, and mood stability. Ideal for athletes, busy professionals, and women navigating perimenopause and menopause, it bridges the gap between fitness supplementation and daily wellness needs.

Key Innovations & Benefits

Micronized, Water-Washed Creatine: Optimized for superior absorption and minimal digestive discomfort. Clinically shown to help boost strength, power, and exercise performance while promoting brain health, cognitive function, and mood balance.*

Inositol: May support hormonal balance, metabolic health, and cognitive function while fostering calmness and sleep quality.*

Taurine: May help enhance cardiovascular health, exercise recovery, and neuroprotection.*

"Creatine's benefits extend far beyond muscle and performance support," emphasizes Shanti Ramjeet, COO of MD Logic Health®. Partnering with Liz Wolfe, we developed Daily Creatine+—a formula that not only enhances strength and recovery but also supports cognitive function and overall well-being. It's also great for women transitioning into perimenopause and menopause for everyday life. It really is more than just a fitness supplement– it's a wellness essential."

Liz Wolfe adds, "Daily Creatine+ fills a critical gap by delivering precise doses of key ingredients that support both physical performance and cognitive function in one comprehensive formula. Our research-driven approach demonstrates our ongoing commitment to addressing the unique wellness needs of women, particularly those navigating metabolic and hormonal transitions, who deserve effective, science-backed solutions."

Who Should Use Daily Creatine+?

Athletes seeking performance gains

Women in perimenopause/menopause

Professionals desiring mental sharpness

Anyone pursuing balanced energy and resilience

Limited-Time Presale: Save 20%

Be among the first to experience Daily Creatine+ with an exclusive presale discount. Visit mdlogichealth.com/daily-creatine to claim 20% off through March 2, 2025.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Liz Wolfe

Wall Street Journal best-selling author Liz Wolfe is a Nutritional Therapy Practitioner, Certified Personal Trainer, and respected health authority who specializes in helping women optimize the midlife transition. Liz develops precision supplements and provides clear, evidence-based advice that empowers women to look and feel their best during this significant life change.

Her work and expert commentary have been featured in USA Today, The Huffington Post, OK! Magazine, and numerous other prominent publications. As an award-winning podcast host with over 10 million downloads, Liz is known for her exceptional ability to translate cutting-edge health research into practical strategies—and engaging conversations—that resonate with real women navigating real life challenges.

To learn more about Liz Wolfe, visit IdealAge.com or listen to the Ideal Age Podcast.

About MD Logic Health®

MD Logic Health® is committed to creating sustainable, reliable, and clean products that prioritize both optimal nutrition and environmental responsibility. Our mission is to empower individuals on their health and wellness journeys, providing the tools and support needed to achieve lasting vitality and well-being. With a growing product line focused on key areas such as brain health, beauty, performance, and a healthy biome, we strive to deliver innovative solutions that align with your wellness goals.

Our dedication to quality and excellence has earned national recognition, with features on prominent media outlets including CBS, ABC, NBC, and CW. At MD Logic Health®, we are passionate about health, wellness, and education, and we invite you to explore our commitment to delivering pure, effective, and transformative products designed to support a healthier, more balanced life.

