MD Logic Health® and Ketogenic Girl Launch Tone Collagen: A Revolutionary Formula for Skin, Hair, and Joint Health!

Key Benefits of Tone Collagen

30mg Hyaluronic Acid: Helps hydrate and maintain youthful-looking skin by promoting moisture retention.

5g Verisol® Collagen Peptides: Clinically proven to help enhance skin elasticity, reduce wrinkles, and support healthy hair and nails.

5g Protein: Helps contribute to muscle repair and recovery, making it an ideal addition to any wellness routine.

Only 20 Calories per Serving: Perfect for anyone looking to enhance their beauty routine without adding extra calories.

"Tone Collagen was uniquely formulated to deliver powerful beauty benefits while keeping health at the forefront," said Wesley Ramjeet, CEO of MD Logic Health®. "Partnering with Vanessa Spina is always a pleasure and has allowed us to bring this vision to life. Her passion for clean, science-backed nutrition perfectly aligns with our mission. Together, we've created a product that not only delivers results but also aligns with clean, healthy living. Tone Collagen is designed for people who want to feel great on the inside while looking their best on the outside."

"I am incredibly excited about the launch of Tone Collagen- it represents a remarkable blend of evidence-based results and wellness. The clinical studies have demonstrated that the collagen peptides in Tone Collagen will help boost and support collagen production, lending to preserving plump, youthful, and hydrated skin that exudes both beauty and health. The addition of Hyaluronic acid, which has been shown to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by 15-20% in the research when ingested orally, pairs perfectly together with the collagen peptides to help you attain the most radiant and youthful skin possible, with proven results!" - Vanessa Spina, Founder of Tone Wellness and Ketogenic Girl

This unique formula offers a perfect balance for those seeking youthful skin, hydration, and beauty support—all without disrupting your wellness goals.

For a limited time only, enjoy an exclusive 15% off during the launch sale with code: COLLAGEN15. This is the perfect opportunity to help enhance your beauty and wellness routine with our clean, effective formula. See more details here: Tone Collagen

About MD Logic Health®

MD Logic Health® is dedicated to delivering sustainable, reliable, clean, and pure products that maximize nutrition while minimizing environmental impact. Our mission is to empower individuals on their health journeys, providing the support needed to achieve optimal wellness and longevity. Our product line continues to expand, focusing on key areas such as brain health, beauty, performance, and a healthy biome.

Our commitment to excellence has garnered national recognition, with features on CBS, ABC, NBC, and CW. We invite you to learn more about our dedication to quality, passion for health and wellness, and commitment to education.

