MD Logic Health® and Liz Wolfe Unveil Revolutionary Collaboration with Daily Aminos+

This new product not only delivers superior quality and effectiveness but also comes in a refreshing lemon-lime flavor. It stands out in the market for its comprehensive benefits, particularly in supporting faster recovery, balanced hydration, and promoting the growth of lean muscle tissue.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Liz Wolfe on the development of Daily Aminos+," stated Wesley Ramjeet, CEO of MD Logic Health®. "Our shared commitment to holistic health and wellness is perfectly aligned to bring this innovative product to those seeking to optimize their health and vitality."

"Partnering with MD Logic Health® to create Daily Aminos+ was a no-brainer", says Liz Wolfe. "We were able to synergize our expertise to design a product that meets the dynamic needs of women in a way that no other product on the market does: aminos for strength and structure, added leucine for muscle protein synthesis, taurine for metabolic health, and electrolytes for hydration. I'm obsessed with this product, and I know you will be, too. Daily Aminos+ will empower individuals in their daily workout routine".

The launch of Daily Aminos+ is accompanied by a special pre-launch offer which started on April 15th, and available for a very limited time. This is an exciting opportunity for individuals to begin their journey towards optimized health with a trusted and scientifically supported product. For more details, visit: https://www.mdlogichealth.com/daily-aminos

About Liz Wolfe:

Liz Wolfe is a Nutritional Therapy Practitioner, Certified Personal Trainer, host of the award-winning Balanced Bites podcast, and author of Eat the Yolks, a Wall Street Journal and Amazon bestseller. Wolfe is passionate about guiding others toward optimal health and unraveling the truths within wellness. Wolfe's rigorous approach has garnered the expertise of scientists, PhDs, and professionals, ensuring comprehensive and credible insights into the world of wellness. Wolfe has been featured in USA Today, The Huffington Post, OK! Magazine and many other news outlets. As the host of the Balanced Bites podcast, Wolfe delves into a myriad of wellness topics, including guest appearances from top experts within the wellness industry, and has amassed over 9M+ downloads. Wolfe's other notable works include the "Clean 6 Challenge," "Athletic Mom," and "Baby Making and Beyond," offering guidance on metabolism, strength, fertility, and pregnancy. To learn more, visit www.realfoodliz.com.

About MD Logic Health®:

MD Logic Health® is committed to delivering sustainable, reliable, clean, and pure products that deliver maximum nutrition to our customers and protect our environment by reducing our carbon footprint. We believe everyone should have the opportunity to pursue their journey of health, and our promise is to provide the support you need to thrive and achieve optimal health and longevity. Our ever-expanding product line focuses on key areas such as brain health, beauty, and a healthy biome.

Our commitment remains firm: to provide you with the highest quality products, backed by cutting-edge research and an unwavering dedication to your well-being. Join us on this remarkable journey where passion fuels innovation, science drives progress, and nature guides our path. Together, we will achieve greatness and unlock the true potential of your health and vitality.

Our dedication to excellence has garnered national recognition, and we have been featured on CBS, ABC, NBC, and CW. Please visit us to learn more about our commitment to quality, passion for health and wellness, and access to education.

