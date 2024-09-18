MD Logic Health® and Well Minerals Introduce Adrenal Stress Less: A New Daily Stress Adaptogenic Formula for Modern Wellness

"We are thrilled to introduce Adrenal Stress Less in collaboration with Noelle Tarr, who shares our commitment and passion to create innovative science-based products that work" - Wesley Ramjeet, CEO of MD Logic Health® Post this

"We are thrilled to introduce Adrenal Stress Less in collaboration with Noelle Tarr, who shares our commitment and passion to create innovative science-based products that work," said Wesley Ramjeet, CEO of MD Logic Health®. "This product is designed to offer a natural, sustainable solution for those feeling the pressure of today's fast-paced lifestyle. It's about giving people the support they need to thrive, not just survive. Our collaboration with Noelle exemplifies our mutual dedication to delivering solutions that truly help people manage stress and achieve lasting well-being."

What sets Adrenal Stress Less apart in a crowded wellness market is its unique blend of adaptogenic herbs, including:

KSM-66 Ashwagandha: The world's leading full-spectrum ashwagandha extract, 100% organic, is known for its ability to regulate cortisol levels and boost stress resilience.*

Holy Basil Leaf Extract: Also known as Tulsi, is a medicinal herb known for its calming properties and ability to help support a balanced mood, combat stress and improve sleep quality.*

Rhodiola Rosea Root Extract: The "golden root" adaptogen improves the body's ability to adapt to stress, positively influencing mood, stamina, and mental clarity. *

Schisandra Chinensis Extract: The "five-flavor berry" has been a staple in traditional medicine for 4,000 years, known for supporting stress response, liver function, and mental focus.*

Eleuthero Extract: A powerful adaptogen used for centuries to boost stamina, energy, and mental clarity.*

Each ingredient has been carefully chosen and tested for its proven ability to support stress management and overall well-being. Together, these herbs work synergistically, enhancing each other's effects to create a formula that is even more powerful and effective in helping the body manage stress naturally.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with MD Logic Health® again for the launch of Adrenal Stress Less" said Noelle Tarr, CEO of Well Minerals. "This product reflects our commitment to creating natural, effective solutions that help people handle everyday stress. We carefully selected each herb to work synergistically, creating a powerful formula that not only helps manage stress but also enhances mental clarity and sustains energy levels. I genuinely believe Adrenal Stress Less will be a game-changer for anyone looking to improve their well-being naturally, and I can't wait for our customers to experience the difference it can make in their lives."

Adrenal Stress Less combines the best of science and holistic wellness to provide support for those feeling the strain of modern life. With its unique blend of adaptogenic herbs, Adrenal Stress Less is designed to naturally help your body manage stress, enhance mental clarity, and maintain steady energy levels throughout the day. For those seeking a natural, sustainable way to thrive, not just survive, Adrenal Stress Less is a trusted choice.

To celebrate the launch of Adrenal Stress Less, MD Logic Health® and Noelle Tarr are offering an exclusive 22% discount for a limited time. Simply use the code StressLess at checkout to take advantage of this special offer during the launch period. This is the perfect opportunity to experience the powerful benefits of Adrenal Stress Less and start managing stress more effectively. Don't miss out on this limited-time offer! Visit us at www.mdlogichealth.com/adrenal-stress-less and use code STRESSLESS for 22% off during the launch sale.

About Noelle Tarr

Noelle is a Nutritional Therapy Practitioner (NTP™) and Certified Personal Trainer National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA®). She is the creator and host of the top-ranked health podcast, Well-Fed Women, and the founder of coconutsandkettlebells.com. Additionally, Noelle authored the best-selling cookbook, Coconuts, and Kettlebells, and has created many innovative programs including the personalized home workout program, Strong From Home.

Noelle has been working in the health and wellness industry for almost 20 years. She's a Marine Corps wife, mom to two young kids, and currently resides with her family in Northern Virginia.

About MD Logic Health®

MD Logic Health® is dedicated to delivering sustainable, reliable, clean, and pure products that maximize nutrition while minimizing environmental impact. Our mission is to empower individuals on their health journeys, providing the support needed to achieve optimal wellness and longevity. Our product line continues to expand, focusing on key areas such as brain health, beauty, performance, and a healthy biome.

Our commitment to excellence has garnered national recognition, with features on CBS, ABC, NBC, and CW. We invite you to learn more about our dedication to quality, passion for health and wellness, and commitment to education.

