MD Logic Health® and Well Minerals' Noelle Tarr Unveil Fourth Collaboration, Pure Creatine.

"Our goal was to create a creatine that is unmatched in quality and purity. Pure Creatine is micronized creatine monohydrate, which is the gold standard in the industry. It's ideal for both men and women who want to support muscle health, cognitive function, and recovery." - Noelle Tarr. Post this

Creatine Reimagined: Beyond the Gym

Long celebrated for its muscle-building benefits, creatine is now gaining recognition for its broader wellness advantages. Decades of research highlight its role in supporting strength, recovery, cognitive performance, and healthy blood sugar levels.* However, quality varies widely across products. Pure Creatine addresses this gap with a 100% pure, single-ingredient formula free from additives, fillers, or artificial components.

"Our goal was to create a creatine that is unmatched in quality and purity," says Noelle Tarr. "Pure Creatine is micronized creatine monohydrate, which is the gold standard in the industry. It's ideal for both men and women who want to support muscle health, cognitive function, and recovery."

Why Pure Creatine Stands Out

One Ingredient, Unmatched Purity: Contains 3,300 mg of micronized creatine monohydrate per serving, utilizing a specialized water-washed purification process to eliminate impurities.

Optimal Absorption: Gentle on digestion and easily mixable, avoiding bloating or grit common in inferior products.

Multi-Faceted Benefits: Supports ATP production for enhanced energy, muscle strength, cognitive function, and recovery.*

A Collaboration Built on Excellence

MD Logic Health® and Noelle Tarr have cultivated a loyal following through their commitment to innovation and integrity. Past collaborations have set benchmarks in the supplement industry, and Pure Creatine continues this legacy.

"Partnering with Noelle and her team allows us to deliver products that exceed expectations," says Wesley Ramjeet, CEO of MD Logic Health®. "Pure Creatine exemplifies our shared vision: a clean, high-quality supplement backed by rigorous science and crafted for real-world results."

Limited-Time Launch Offer

To celebrate the release, customers can enjoy 20% off Pure Creatine with code PC20 at mdlogichealth.com/pure-creatine. This exclusive offer underscores the brands' commitment to making premium wellness accessible.

About Noelle Tarr

Noelle is a Nutritional Therapy Practitioner (NTP™) and Certified Personal Trainer National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA®). She is the creator and host of the top-ranked health podcast, Well-Fed Women, and the founder of coconutsandkettlebells.com. Additionally, Noelle authored the best-selling cookbook, Coconuts, and Kettlebells, and has created many innovative programs including the personalized home workout program, Strong From Home.

Noelle has been working in the health and wellness industry for almost 20 years. She's a Marine Corps wife, mom to two young kids, and currently resides with her family in Northern Virginia.

About MD Logic Health®

MD Logic Health® is dedicated to delivering sustainable, reliable, clean, and pure products that maximize nutrition while minimizing environmental impact. Our mission is to empower individuals on their health journeys, providing the support needed to achieve optimal wellness and longevity. Our product line continues to expand, focusing on key areas such as brain health, beauty, performance, and a healthy biome.

Our commitment to excellence has garnered national recognition, with features on CBS, ABC, NBC, and CW. We invite you to learn more about our dedication to quality, passion for health and wellness, and commitment to education.

Connect with MD Logic Health®:

For more information, please visit MD Logic Health®.

MD Logic Health® Contact:

Jyoti Hardat, VP Marketing

[email protected] | (877) 629-8711 x700

Media Contact

Jyoti Hardat, MD Logic Health®, 1 8776298711 700, [email protected], mdlogichealth.com

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE MD Logic Health®