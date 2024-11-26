MD Logic Health® Introduces Creatine + Inositol: The Ultimate Wellness Duo

"We noticed that many of our customers were already purchasing both products together—so we knew we had to create a solution that advanced wellness while keeping it accessible and affordable." - Wesley Ramjeet, CEO of MD Logic Health® Post this

Previously, we launched two highly successful products: Cynthia Thurlow Creatine Powered by MD Logic Health® and Cynthia Thurlow Inositol Powered by MD Logic Health®. In response to customer requests, we've developed a combined formula that brings these two powerhouse ingredients together in one convenient product.

This dynamic combination offers synergistic benefits: creatine supports energy production and muscle performance, while inositol plays a key role in cellular communication, cognitive health, and hormone balance. Together, they create a powerful formula designed to help you feel and perform at your best.

With Creatine + Inositol, MD Logic Health® continues its mission to simplify wellness and provide effective, high-quality solutions for your wellness journey. This is the supplement you've been waiting for—delivering science-backed benefits in one innovative product.

"We recognized the significant benefits of combining creatine and inositol—and noticed that many of our customers were already purchasing both products together—so we knew we had to create a solution that advanced wellness while keeping it accessible and affordable," said Wesley Ramjeet, CEO of MD Logic Health®. "Creatine + Inositol merges two powerhouse ingredients into one formula, unlocking a synergy that delivers unparalleled benefits. Our ultimate goal is to make wellness simpler, more affordable, and more effective, and that's exactly what we accomplished with Creatine+Inositol."

The benefits of Creatine + Inositol are carefully designed to support your overall well-being. This unique formula combines two scientifically-backed ingredients to provide targeted support for energy, cognitive function, and physical performance.*

Supports Cellular Hydration: Helps maintain optimal cellular function by supporting hydration.*

Exercise Performance Support: Provides nutritional support for strength, endurance, and muscle recovery during physical activity.*

Metabolic Health: Assists in supporting healthy glucose utilization by muscles, aiding in energy production.*

Cognitive Function: Helps support mental focus and reduces feelings of fatigue during periods of stress.*

Muscle Recovery: Aids in supporting muscle repair after exercise, helping you stay active and strong.*

Overall Energy and Mood Support: Helps maintain steady energy levels and supports a positive mood.*

Your health is your greatest asset, and prioritizing it shouldn't break the bank. That's why MD Logic Health® is thrilled to bring you an exclusive launch sale! For a limited time, get 20% off Creatine + Inositol with code COMBO20, or save 25% by subscribing to regular deliveries. Take advantage of this opportunity to invest in your well-being and discover the difference for yourself! For more information, please visit MD Logic Health®

About MD Logic Health®

MD Logic Health® is dedicated to delivering sustainable, reliable, clean, and pure products that maximize nutrition while minimizing environmental impact. Our mission is to empower individuals on their health journeys, providing the support needed to achieve optimal wellness and longevity. Our product line continues to expand, focusing on key areas such as brain health, beauty, performance, and a healthy biome.

Our commitment to excellence has garnered national recognition, with features on CBS, ABC, NBC, and CW. We invite you to learn more about our dedication to quality, passion for health and wellness, and commitment to education.

Connect with MD Logic Health® :

Facebook: @mdlogichealth

Instagram: @mdlogichealth

X: @mdlogichealth

TikTok: @mdlogicwellness

MD Logic Health® Contact:

Jyoti Hardat, VP Marketing

[email protected] | (877) 629-8711 x700

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media Contact

Jyoti Hardat, MD Logic Health®, 1 8776298711 700, [email protected], https://www.mdlogichealth.com/

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE MD Logic Health®