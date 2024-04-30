MD Logic Health® Introduces Their New Low Molecular Bioactive Colostrum

At MD Logic Health®, we're not just meeting standards—we're setting them. Our new colostrum is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of wellness. " - Wesley Ramjeet, CEO of MD Logic Health® Post this

Unlike traditional colostrum products, the distinct advantage of MD Logic Health®'s Colostrum lies in its innovative processing to remove larger proteins and fats. This method yields a dense concentration of bioactive compounds—growth factors, probiotics, prebiotics, cytokines, and antimicrobial peptides—all in a form that maximizes absorption and efficacy. Adding to its versatility, the new Colostrum formula boasts increased water solubility, making it a convenient addition to daily health routines.

Dr. Roxanne Carfora, a renowned Functional Medicine Physician and Gut Specialist, endorses the product: "MD Logic Health®'s Colostrum is my number one product for gut repair, increasing immunity and anti-inflammatory factors that will shield you from the toxins we are exposed to daily– naturally! Colostrum is the first drop of mother's milk with 40x times the amount of immune cells, peptides and naturally occurring anti-inflammatory factors to enhance cell performance and quick repair!"

Wesley Ramjeet, CEO of MD Logic Health®, expresses his vision for this groundbreaking product, "At MD Logic Health®, we're not just meeting standards—we're setting them. Our new Colostrum is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of wellness. It provides easier digestion and a higher concentration of bioactive compounds than traditional colostrum products, catering especially to those sensitive to conventional dairy derivatives for which a standard colostrum may not be conducive."

MD Logic Health®'s Low Molecular Bioactive Colostrum is a revolution in wellness, designed to meet the needs of modern health-conscious consumers. With its superior solubility and stability, it is an ideal addition to daily health regimens and the perfect ally for optimal wellness.

MD Logic Health® is currently offering this innovative product at up to 20% off during their pre-sale period. Visit www.mdlogichealth.com/colostrum for more information.

About MD Logic Health®:

MD Logic Health® is committed to delivering sustainable, reliable, clean, and pure products that deliver maximum nutrition to our customers and protect our environment by reducing our carbon footprint. We believe everyone should have the opportunity to pursue their journey of health, and our promise is to provide the support you need to thrive and achieve optimal health and longevity. Our ever-expanding product line focuses on key areas such as brain health, beauty, and a healthy biome.

Our commitment remains firm: to provide you with the highest quality products, backed by cutting-edge research and an unwavering dedication to your well-being. Join us on this remarkable journey where passion fuels innovation, science drives progress, and nature guides our path. Together, we will achieve greatness and unlock the true potential of your health and vitality.

Our dedication to excellence has garnered national recognition, and we have been featured on CBS, ABC, NBC, and CW. Please visit us to learn more about our commitment to quality, passion for health and wellness, and access to education.

