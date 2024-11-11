MD Logic Health® Launches Its Delicious New Chocolate Collagen!

Wellness enthusiasts have a new reason to celebrate as MD Logic Health® introduces Chocolate Collagen, a bovine collagen supplement that delivers the best of both worlds: great taste and wellness benefits.
MIAMI, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellness enthusiasts have a new reason to celebrate as MD Logic Health® introduces Chocolate Collagen, a bovine collagen supplement that delivers the best of both worlds: great taste and wellness benefits. Known for their commitment to quality, MD Logic Health® has formulated Chocolate Collagen to help support hair, skin, nails, joints, and overall wellness with ingredients backed by scientific research, including the patented SOLUGEL® bioactive peptides.
You've probably heard a lot about "collagen" lately—and for good reason. Collagen is crucial for supporting everything from skin elasticity to joint and bone health, weight management, and even mental well-being. This essential protein truly is a foundational component of our bodies. MD Logic Health®'s Chocolate Collagen takes it a step further by formulating a special combination of cofactors, including Vitamins A, C, and Zinc, along with the added benefits of Hyaluronic Acid and Biotin. These cofactors, Vitamin A, C, and Zinc are essential in aiding the production of collagen in our body.
MD Logic Health® 's Chocolate Collagen has hyaluronic acid to help enhance skin moisture, biotin for healthy hair, skin, and nails, and Vitamin C and zinc to boost collagen production and protect against oxidative stress, this formula is designed to support comprehensive beauty from within. It's also been clinically proven! MD Logic Health® 's Chocolate Collagen features the renowned SOLUGEL® bioactive peptides, shown to effectively help reduce signs of aging, improve joint function, and support bone health, while promoting satiety and aiding in post-exercise recovery.
"At MD Logic Health®, we're all about making wellness effective, easy, and truly enjoyable," shared Wesley Ramjeet, CEO of MD Logic Health®. "Our Chocolate Collagen is made with the highest quality ingredients and backed by real science. With no artificial sweeteners, fillers, or sugars, Chocolate Collagen is made with natural organic cocoa and vanilla bean extract, making it a guilt-free treat you can enjoy daily. I am excited for our consumers to try it and experience the positive changes for themselves."
This rich, chocolatey formula provides an effective dose of collagen and essential nutrients, making it the perfect addition to your wellness routine. It's a guilt-free indulgence you can enjoy every day!
A sweet deal for this sweet treat! MD Logic Health® is offering an exclusive 20-25% off launch discount on Chocolate Collagen. Simply use CODE: COLLAGEN20 for one jar or COLLAGEN25 for 2+ jars at checkout to grab this offer. But hurry—this sale is only available during the launch period, and you won't want to miss out!
Experience the ultimate addition to your beauty and wellness routine!
About MD Logic Health®
MD Logic Health® is dedicated to delivering sustainable, reliable, clean, and pure products that maximize nutrition while minimizing environmental impact. Our mission is to empower individuals on their health journeys, providing the support needed to achieve optimal wellness and longevity. Our product line continues to expand, focusing on key areas such as brain health, beauty, performance, and a healthy biome.
Our commitment to excellence has garnered national recognition, with features on CBS, ABC, NBC, and CW. We invite you to learn more about our dedication to quality, passion for health and wellness, and commitment to education.
Connect with MD Logic Health® :
Facebook: @mdlogichealth
Instagram: @mdlogichealth
TikTok: @mdlogicwellness
For more information, please visit MD Logic Health®
MD Logic Health® Contact:
[email protected] | (877) 629-8711 x700
Media Contact
Jyoti Hardat, MD Logic Health®, 1 8776298711 700, [email protected], https://www.mdlogichealth.com/
SOURCE MD Logic Health®
Share this article