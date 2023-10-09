MD Logic Health Unveils Revolutionary Natural Vitamin D3 + K2 Supplement

"This pure blend has clinically meaningful levels of Natural Vitamin D3, along with both forms of Vitamin K2, both M7 and MK4, without any harsh fillers or additives. This is a form of D3 and K2 that I feel confident to recommend to my patients, friends, and family." - Dr. Roxanne Carfora Tweet this

"This formula is very exciting and represents MD Logic Health's commitment to improvement. This pure blend has clinically meaningful levels of Natural Vitamin D3, along with both forms of vitamin K2 both M7 and MK4 without any harsh fillers or additives. This natural D3 provides the same form of vitamin D3 created by our bodies when exposed to sunlight. This similarity allows for optimal bioavailability and utilization in the body, potentially offering advantages over synthetic counterparts. This is a form of D3 and K2 that I feel confident to recommend to my patients, friends, and family. I am excited to see MD Logic Health continue to raise the bar on excellence in nutraceuticals." - Dr. Roxanne Carfora, Board Certified Functional Medicine Physician.

Scott Emmens, a co-founder of MD Logic Health®, shared his excitement, noting, "This launch marks yet another milestone in our journey. Introducing a purely natural D3 coupled with both K2 forms is exhilarating. I eagerly anticipate watching MD Logic Health® spearhead scientific supplementation, especially with products that seamlessly complement each other to boost holistic health."

MD Logic Health®'s vision is clear: enrich dietary supplementation to help individuals anchor their health journey. Merging the pristine natural D3 with both K2 forms and presenting it in an earth-loving glass bottle showcases their commitment to both wellness and planet sustainability.

The avant-garde Natural Vitamin D3 + K2 supplement by MD Logic Health® will hit the shelves on October 9. To stay in the loop regarding the launch and delve deeper into what MD Logic Health brings to the table, hop onto their official website at www.mdlogichealth.com.

About MD Logic Health:

MD Logic Health® is committed to delivering sustainable, reliable, clean, and pure products that deliver maximum nutrition to our customers and protect our environment by reducing our carbon footprint. We believe everyone should have the opportunity to pursue their journey of health, and our promise is to provide the support you need to thrive and achieve optimal health and longevity. Our ever-expanding product line focuses on key areas such as brain health, beauty, and a healthy biome.

Our commitment remains firm: to provide you with the highest quality products, backed by cutting-edge research and an unwavering dedication to your well-being. Join us on this remarkable journey where passion fuels innovation, science drives progress, and nature guides our path. Together, we will achieve greatness and unlock the true potential of your health and vitality.

Our dedication to excellence has garnered national recognition, and we have been featured on CBS, ABC, NBC, and CW. Please visit us to learn more about our commitment to quality, passion for health and wellness, and access to education.

