MD Revolution Partners with PatchRx, Adding Remote Therapeutic Monitoring to its Growing Platform

The collaboration enables clinicians to include medication adherence as a part of their patients' remote care management plan

SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MD Revolution, the leader in remote care management solutions for health systems and multi-specialty clinics, announced today that its RevUp and RevCare solutions will fully integrate with PatchRx's industry-leading medication adherence platform, PatchRx Connect. With this integration, clinicians can add medication adherence to their comprehensive remote care management programs and enable a broader suite of remote care options for their patients.

Medication non-adherence costs the U.S. healthcare system over $100 billion annually due to avoidable hospitalizations, increased service utilization, unnecessary pharmacy costs, and diagnostic testing. For patients with chronic and complex conditions, the risk of non-adherence is especially profound, accounting for up to 25% of medication-related hospitalizations, and 125,000 deaths every year in the U.S. Despite this pervasive challenge, many healthcare providers today lack the tools to effectively compare a provider's recommended medication therapy with the patient's actual medicine-taking behavior.

PatchRx's novel smart-cap technology is clinically backed to improve prescription drug adherence, with real-world evidence showing over 54% of patients improve in medication consistency while using the service. Every time a patient opens a prescription medication equipped with PatchCap, that data is securely shared with the patient and the physician via MD Revolution's remote care platform. With MD Revolution's integration, clinicians can now monitor multiple patients, see daily medication adherence data, set reminders, and engage patients with informed and timely clinical support.

"We are excited to partner with PatchRx to make Remote Therapeutic Monitoring available to our patients and physicians," said Kyle Williams, MD Revolution CEO. "Now thousands of our providers can track medication adherence as part of their total remote care management programs. By combining medication adherence with dynamic care management and automated billing, clinicians can personalize and improve health outcomes efficiently."

"This collaboration will help empower more clinicians with the data they need to understand a patient's medication-taking patterns – ensuring they benefit from the often life-changing impact of the right medication," said Andrew Aertker, cofounder and CEO of PatchRx. "We're thrilled to partner with MD Revolution, a noted innovator in remote care, to help clinicians better serve their patients."

MD Revolution's care management programs and connectivity suite integrates seamlessly with a full range of EHRs, remote monitoring devices, and applications that help monitor critical health information for patients, enabling physicians to offer personalized, timely, and proactive care for over four hundred health conditions.

