MD Trans Sprinter, St. Louis' number one dealer for Luxury Sprinter Vans hosts first ever MSRP Blowout Sale

To suit each of these purposes, the vehicles offer world class amenities and features, including state of the art audio and entertainment systems, climate control, custom lighting, and much more. Every MD Trans product is equipped with the latest technology, making sure each mile traveled will feel better than the last. The interiors of each vehicle are carefully crafted using hand-picked materials that create a comfortable and stylish environment.

Safety is always our top Priority

MD Trans takes the initiative to upgrade each of the vehicles on their lot with the latest safety and security features to guarantee customers travel in both comfort and confidence.

Discount Available for a Limited Time

It is important to note that their discount only applies to all vehicles they have in stock now, and that the sale is only valid until the end of the 2023 calendar year. To ensure you secure the sprinter van you've had your eye on, it is crucial to act before they run out of inventory or before Dec. 31st.

As St. Louis' premier sprinter van dealer, MD Trans Sprinter is invested in supplying the Mound City and surrounding areas and prepared to create a win-win situation for both the customer and the dealer.

Tim Kwekel, a verified customer, had this to say about his time shopping with MD Trans Sprinter:

"We had the best experience with the team at MD Trans. Knowledgeable staff, variety of products, fast and friendly responses as well as reasonable prices. Kos went above and beyond to make sure we were overly satisfied. If you're in the market to buy something great, this is the place to go!"

MD Trans have said they take pride in offering personal, targeted, customer service capabilities. Just ask Ms. Lauren Askins, who recently purchased a vehicle from out of state.

"Kos & MD Trans LLC is the real deal. They go above and beyond to create the ultimate customer experience. We live in a different city, and they took time to make sure we knew exactly what we were buying by Facetiming us and allowing us to ask any and all questions. They will forever be our Sprinter Van people!"

Tax-Related Incentives for Sprinter Vans

In 2023, there are numerous tax-related incentives that customers can take advantage of. The Section 179 deduction is a tax provision that allows qualifying businesses to write off 100% of the purchase price in the year of purchase rather than depreciating them over time. The limit for this deduction is $1,050,000, subject to a phase-out threshold of $2,620,000.

In addition to the Section 179 deduction, there is also the option of bonus depreciation. This allows businesses to write off a percentage of the money spent on vehicles or equipment. The bonus depreciation rate for 2023 is 100%, meaning qualifying customers can write off 100% of the purchase price of the MD Trans Sprinter vehicle in their first year of ownership.

Aside from the numerous tax-related incentives MD Trans Sprinter vehicles offer, there are also several environmental factors that have led many to invest in this method of transportation. Customers can finally reduce their carbon footprint without sacrificing performance, style, or quality.

First, each advertised van is designed with sustainable materials from recycled parts that do not forfeit time off the expected vehicle's lifespan. The fuel efficiency of these vehicles also means drivers put less harmful emissions into the atmosphere and save money and time synchronously.

Eco-Friendly Designs

In a testament to its eco-friendly design and efficient fuel economy, the EPA has paid tribute to the Mercedes line of Sprinter vans as having one of the lowest greenhouse gas emissions ratings of its kind.

Arguably one of the most impressive features of this line of vans is its longevity that does not sacrifice wearability. These sprinter vans are the epitome of utility and luxury and spare no feature in the name of quality. MD Trans Sprinter has reimagined the luxury van industry, offering unparalleled individualized customization for every discerning customer. These high-end vans seamlessly represent the intersection of opulence, style, high-performance, and safety.

What were once top-of-the-line Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans now have the potential, with MD Trans' help, to become even more sophisticated living and transportation arrangements, suitable for those with lifestyles requiring them to be on-the-go.

"We are conscious of the fact that each and every customer has unique preferences and needs from their vehicle. At every stage of the progress, we take pride in being able to offer the highest level of service and support,"- Kos Beltey, MD Trans Sprinter Principal.

