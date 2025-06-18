MDA Hospitality Solutions Leads Food & Beverage Training for the Re-Opening of the Iconic Waldorf Astoria New York

"We are thrilled to bring our expertise in luxury service training to the iconic Waldorf Astoria New York. MDA Hospitality has been a proud partner of Hilton Americas since 2017." said Mary D'Argenis-Fernandez, CEO of MDA Hospitality Solutions. Post this

The three-week program includes a comprehensive menu knowledge curriculum, elevated service techniques, and immersive hands-on training. By blending practical skills, such as guest interaction best practices, in-depth product knowledge, and storytelling, MDA ensures the methods introduced extend well beyond the initial onsite sessions, laying the foundation for a lasting, sustainable training culture.

Using its signature three-step training approach—Discovery, Development, and Delivery—MDA Hospitality Solutions will collaborate closely with the property Food & Beverage teams, including Lex Yard, Peacock Alley, Yoshoku, In Room Dining, and Private Bar, to seamlessly integrate luxury service standards and operational efficiency. MDA empowers team members with advanced training skills, boosts team confidence, and streamlines operations through a highly personalized approach, ultimately driving increased revenue. Tailored to elevate the guest experience, the training program fosters a culture of excellence, focusing on service excellence, technical skills, and the consistent delivery of exceptional food and beverage experiences that align with the Waldorf Astoria's storied legacy.

With extensive expertise in service training for all hotel operations, MDA Hospitality has successfully opened over 100 hotels and restaurants, provided training for over 250 hotels, and trained over 15,000 service professionals worldwide.

"We are thrilled to bring our expertise in luxury service training to the iconic Waldorf Astoria New York. MDA Hospitality has been a proud partner of Hilton Americas since 2017. Over the past eight years, and continuing, this collaboration has supported hundreds of venue openings and training programs. To now support the greatest of them all, the Waldorf Astoria New York, is an incredible opportunity with a brand we deeply respect and an historic property we are honored to serve," said Mary D'Argenis-Fernandez, CEO of MDA Hospitality Solutions.

Founded in 2015 by hospitality expert Mary D'Argenis-Fernandez, MDA Hospitality is the training partner for luxury hotels, resorts, national grocers, and boutique hospitality brands seeking to elevate guest experiences and streamline operations. Over the past decade, MDA Hospitality has trained thousands of professionals across multiple sectors, delivering measurable results through improved guest satisfaction, increased team engagement, and enhanced operational efficiency. Looking ahead, the company is poised to expand its services to several new hospitality brands, further solidifying its reputation as a game-changer in hospitality training.

The Waldorf Astoria New York has undergone a meticulous restoration led by renowned architects Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon. The 375-room hotel will feature some of Manhattan's largest rooms and suites, a 30,000-square-foot spa, and 43,000 square feet of modernized event space, including the iconic Grand Ballroom. (source) Chef Michael Anthony will helm Lex Yard, a two-story American brasserie that blends New York's vibrant energy with contemporary American dining. (source) Award-winning mixologist Jeff Bell, known for his work at Please Don't Tell (PDT), will develop the cocktail program for both Lex Yard and Peacock Alley. (source)

MDA Hospitality Solutions has maintained a strong partnership with Hilton Americas for over eight years, beginning in 2017. Throughout this successful collaboration, MDA has supported Hilton managed properties across the United States by delivering tailored training programs focused on enhancing guest service, improving operational efficiency, and developing leadership capabilities. This ongoing relationship underscores MDA's expertise in elevating the guest experience at some of the most renowned hotels in the hospitality industry.

MDA Hospitality remains at the forefront of industry innovation, delivering engaging, effective, and scalable training experiences tailored to each brand's unique needs. By embracing emerging technologies and trends in learning and development, from interactive eLearning modules to technology-based training tools, MDA ensures its programs remain relevant, forward-thinking, and impactful, helping clients achieve sustainable, long-term success.

MDA Hospitality Solutions is the premier provider of full-service training, partnering with companies as an extension of their training team. MDA Hospitality writes, designs, and delivers dynamic training programs and resources that reflect the client's brand style, voice, and image. MDA Hospitality's portfolio includes leading international hotel companies, national grocers, residential communities, country clubs, and independent restaurants. Brands like Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Great Wolf Resorts, EOS Hospitality, Pyramid Global Hospitality, Next! Hospitality, and The Fresh Market look to MDA to design, develop, and deliver comprehensive training programs for thousands of employees.

Leveraging their extensive operational experience and innovative three-step training approach—Discovery, Development, and Delivery—MDA Hospitality equips teams with the relevant skills and knowledge to excel in their roles and love their jobs.

Founded by hospitality expert Mary D'Argenis-Fernandez and based in Miami, Florida, MDA Hospitality is the service industry's trusted partner in transforming training visions into reality, significantly increasing guest service scores, employee engagement, and profit.

MDA Hospitality Solutions is WBENC-certified, the most widely recognized and respected national certification for women-owned businesses, and a certified member of WOSB, Women-Owned Small Business, Federal Contract Program. For more information, please visit www.mdahospitality.com. Follow them on LinkedIn and Instagram.

