MDalgorithms' AI Skincare & Haircare Breakthrough Earns Spot on Prestigious Inc. 5000

MDalgorithms Inc., a dermatologist-founded AI health-tech leader, has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. Through its MDacne and MDhair brands, the company blends advanced dermatology with AI to deliver personalized, evidence-based skincare and haircare solutions worldwide.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and trusted resource for entrepreneurs and business leaders, today announced that MDalgorithms Inc. has been recognized on its annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

The Inc. 5000 honors the most dynamic and successful independent businesses in the United States, celebrating innovation, resilience, and impact on the economy. Past honorees include household names such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"We are honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America," said Oded Harth, CEO and Co-Founder of MDalgorithms Inc. "This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to revolutionizing personalized skincare and haircare through the integration of advanced dermatology and artificial intelligence. Our incredible team, loyal customers, and evidence-based approach have been the driving forces behind our growth—and we're just getting started."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees demonstrated exceptional resilience and ingenuity, navigating challenges such as inflation, economic uncertainty, and labor market shifts. Collectively, these companies have created tens of thousands of jobs and made a significant economic impact over the past three years.

About MDalgorithms Inc.

MDalgorithms Inc. is a dermatologist-founded, AI-native health-tech company dedicated to transforming skin and hair health through personalized, technology-driven care. Its flagship brands, MDacne and MDhair, offer fully customized treatment kits developed by board-certified dermatologists—combining clinically effective topicals, oral supplements, and advanced diagnostic tools delivered via mobile apps and teledermatology.

With hundreds of thousands of users worldwide, MDalgorithms sets a new standard for accessible, evidence-based, and results-oriented skincare. The company's proprietary platform leverages image analysis, data-driven customization, and medical-grade formulations to provide comprehensive inside-and-out solutions, including both medicated and non-medicated regimens that adapt to each user's evolving needs.

Supported by clinical research and a growing network of skin health professionals, MDalgorithms continues to expand across the U.S., Canada, the UK, and other international markets. It empowers people everywhere to achieve healthier skin and hair through the perfect blend of science, technology, and personalization.

