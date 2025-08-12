MDhair by MDalgorithms Wins 2025 BeautyMatter Award for Best Use of Technology in Direct-to-Consumer AI-Powered Hair Loss Care

MDhair, the first AI-powered hair loss treatment brand, has won "Best Use of Technology" in the 2025 BeautyMatter Awards. Recognized for its AI-driven, personalized regrowth plans and mission to democratize dermatology

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MDhair.co, the first AI-powered hair loss treatment brand, is proud to announce that it has been named the winner of "Best Use of Technology (Brands)" in the prestigious 2025 BeautyMatter Awards. The award honors MDhair's groundbreaking use of advanced technology to revolutionize hair loss treatment and expand access to high-quality dermatological care.

"At MDhair, we use advanced AI technology to deliver fully customized, comprehensive treatment plans for individuals experiencing hair loss," said Oded Harth, Co-Founder and CEO of MDalgorithms Inc. "We believe that everyone—regardless of location or income—deserves personalized, science-backed solutions. Through our proprietary platform, we've already helped over one million users analyze their scalp and hair condition."

"This award reflects our mission to democratize dermatology and provide expert-level care to the 90% of people who cannot afford or access a dermatologist," said Dr. Yoram Harth, board-certified dermatologist, Co-Founder, and Chief Medical Officer of MDalgorithms Inc. "Our recently published clinical study, along with real-world data from over one million users, that we presented in the last meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology, highlights the power of AI and real-time personalization in direct-to-consumer skincare and hair care—and confirms the effectiveness of our solutions in everyday use."

The BeautyMatter Awards recognize excellence across the beauty value chain. Winners are selected by an independent panel of judges based on creativity, technological advancement, and measurable impact.

MDhair integrates clinical dermatology with AI to deliver personalized regrowth kits that include customized topical formulas, oral supplements, and expert support. Each treatment plan is tailored to the user's unique scalp biology, medical profile, and goals—making it a clinically effective, affordable, and accessible solution for hair loss.

"In a world that has become increasingly transactional, we remain committed to recognizing good work based solely on merit," said Kelly Kovack, Founder and CEO of BeautyMatter. "When someone is recognized as a BeautyMatter Award winner, it's because they put in the work to be the best."

The full list of 2025 BeautyMatter Award winners is available at www.beautymatter.com.

About MDhair (by MDalgorithms Inc.)

MDhair.co is the first AI-powered, dermatology-grade hair loss treatment brand. Created by board-certified dermatologists, MDhair offers personalized regrowth plans combining medical-grade topicals, oral supplements, and scalp care solutions. With over one million users served, MDhair is redefining how people worldwide treat hair loss.

MDalgorithms Inc. is a digital health company on a mission to make dermatology accessible, affordable, and personalized through the power of artificial intelligence. It is the creator of MDhair.co and MDacne.com, platforms that deliver evidence-based, customized treatment for hair loss and acne.

