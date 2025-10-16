MDMAISON Introduces Seasonal Tablescape 2025 Edit, Featuring New Luxury Offerings For Designers

Luxury decor Offers For Designers Post this

Holiday gatherings, especially during the autumn season, are the perfect opportunity to create a distinctive interior look. A growing wave of designers and studios sees premium table setting as the ultimate finishing stroke—the detail that adds emotion and defines the character. Here's where MDMAISON https://mdmaison.com/ makes the difference: its expert team helps designers handpick pieces that shape the aesthetic, frame the context, and set the perfect mood. By collaborating with world-class luxury manufacturers, the company guarantees not only exceptional quality but also reliable, fast delivery every time.

MDMAISON Thanksgiving Tablescape 2025

MDMAISON gives you the chance to work with tailored collections across these areas:

Designer ceramics, high-end porcelain, and luxury dinnerware sets—with some of the best Limoges and German handmade dinnerware collections. Selections can be tailored to any interior concept or project, featuring top-selling names like Bernardaud, Haviland, J.L Coquet, Raynaud, etc. Among them are newcomers on the platform, such as the Fürstenberg Carlo Gold Collection, the Salamanque dinnerware collection by Raynaud, and the Linae china collection by Robert Haviland & C. Parlon.

Crystal, Bohemian, and Murano glass in rich colors from famous names like Baccarat, Artel, Theresienthal, Cristallerie de Montbronn, Daum, and Lalique—perfect for tableware, barware, décor, or standout vases, bowls, and figurines. Among the new offers are Nason Moretti Yellow Idra glasses, Cristallerie de Montbronn Ozaka, and a vase Bernardaud Tout Paris.

Silver, gilded, or artistic stainless steel, flatware by Christofle, Robbe & Berking, Ercuis, and others, to transform tables and interiors into elegant statements all on their own. Check out Christofle's new Carrousel collection, the Brantôme line from Ercuis, or the Conchiglia cutlery set by Schiavon.

Handcrafted textiles from Jesurum and Valombreuse, including linen napkins, runners, and tablecloths of Egyptian cotton or Italian lace, designed to add rich texture and layered elegance.

Décor accents by L'Objet, Pinetti, Rudi, and Giobagnara, perfect for adding that elegant wow factor. Some of the new in: the Poltrona Frau Trays collection, Daum's Tressage bowls, and Lalique's Caldera collection.

Each item is chosen to echo the stylistic touches of the Harvest- Autumn story, but thoughtfully adapted for use in other concepts. The collections and individual pieces can be tailored to requirements and aesthetic.

What It Means for Designers

At MDMAISON, the spotlight is not only on exclusive brands but equally on the service and support provided to designers. The platform delivers:

Tailored online and offline consultations with an expert stylist, who curates pieces aligned with the mood board, interior concept, and client expectations.

A full set of visual tools—styled photography, tablescape renderings, and AR/VR models—designed to show clients an immersive preview of their table and interior.

Scenario-based concepts for photo shoots and presentations, with expert styling on how to stage tableware for visualizations and mood-driven sessions.

Designers benefit from exclusive catalogs, priority access to the latest collections, dedicated support, and advantageous trade program offers—complete with bonuses, rare launches, and limited-edition pieces.

Reverse integration into the interior — MDMAISON offers guidance on how to incorporate decorative pieces into the overall design without overload or excess.

For a Designer's Brand

Collaborating with MDMAISON means having more than just a supplier. It means partnering with a team that strengthens the emotional value and commercial magnetism of a designer's vision.

Boosting the project's value: giving clients the impression that the design is refined down to the last detail.

Shaping strong visuals for a portfolio — one-of-a-kind table set-ups add impact to case studies featured on Behance, ArchDaily, and Instagram.

Expanding influence — designers shift from focusing only on interiors to shaping the complete lifestyle experience within a space.

How to Start Working with MDMAISON for the Seasonal Tablescape 2025 Edit

1. Start by reaching MDMAISON: use the contact form, send an email, or schedule a personalized online consultation.

2. Provide a brief description of the project, preferences, and budget.

3. Get a personalized selection of tableware and décor from the stylist.

4. Select the items that naturally complement the overall design concept of the project.

5. Confirm your order with delivery throughout Europe and the USA, and work closely with the MDMAISON team to fine-tune logistics, shipping, and custom options.

Contacts for Designers:

[email protected]

MDMAISON Tableware Project Platform mdmaison.com

About MDMAISON

MDMAISON is a worldwide online luxury décor boutique focused on fine tableware, crystal glassware, flatware, textiles, and exclusive interior accents. In its portfolio, the brand features over 30 world-class producers—ranging from French porcelain to Italian luxury décor. The brand engages with a diverse clientele, from private customers to professionals in design, architecture, HoReCa, and event decoration.

