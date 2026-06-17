MDs in Study Highly Rate Medical Intuitives as Accurate, Influential, Useful to Clinical Practice

"The information I received was absolutely crucial to understanding the patient." - Physician study participant Post this

Methods

Six physicians recruited a total of 40 patients who had symptoms of no known cause or conditions that had been resistant to treatment. Five professional medical intuitives had each completed 200 hours of education and/or certification in medical intuition. An online usual care medical visit with the patient and their physician was followed by an online medical intuition session with the medical intuitive, the patient, and their physician. The medical intuitives had no knowledge of the patients' health information or life histories prior to or during the sessions, and patients' cameras were turned off, blinding the patients' identities and any visual cues. After each of the usual care visits and medical intuition sessions, participants filled out quantitative and qualitative surveys.

Key Findings

Physicians reported high overall usefulness ratings for the medical intuition sessions, exceeding those associated with usual care. They reported very high accuracy in the medical intuition assessments, and 79.5% found the information linking patients' life experiences to their health conditions to be valuable. All of the physicians stated that they would recommend the use of medical intuitives to colleagues and were likely to continue utilizing their services.

Physicians further reported that the medical intuition sessions had a meaningful influence on their clinical decision-making and often helped to redirect diagnoses and treatment strategies, confirm existing management plans, reduce unnecessary diagnostic testing, identify possible emotional and life-event factors affecting patients' health, suggest avenues for follow-up testing and more targeted evaluations, and encourage exploration of new options.[3]

Physicians' statements included:

"The information I received was absolutely crucial to understanding the patient."

"This gave me diagnostic consideration and helped support working diagnoses."

"There is no question that medical intuition would be of great benefit to healthcare...Decreasing laboratory and other diagnostic evaluation by targeting underlying causes of health issues based on medical intuitive insights."

Patients also rated the medical intuition sessions favorably, reporting high overall accuracy and high to very high accuracy in relation to specific health concerns. In addition, patients expressed very high levels of satisfaction with the sessions, noting feelings of validation, gratitude, and insight, and felt the sessions were beneficial for their emotional and mental well-being.[4]

Patients' statements included:

"A very powerful session—blown away"

"The medical intuitive read me like a book. I cannot believe how accurate my reading was…"

"Extremely beneficial and confidence-boosting."

Conclusion

This study supports the potential benefits of integrating professional medical intuitives into clinical healthcare to provide physicians and their patients with key insights regarding the patient's clinical condition.

Study Link

Physician and Patient Perspectives of the Usefulness and Accuracy of Medical Intuition: A Prospective Pragmatic Trial. Global Advances in Integrative Medicine and Health. 2026;15. doi:10.1177/27536130261450860

Pubmed.gov https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/42244895/

Study Authors

Helané Wahbeh, ND, MCR, Director of Research, Institute of Noetic Sciences; Sitara Taddeo, MS, Research Assistant, Institute of Noetic Sciences; Wendie Colter, MCWC, CMIP®, President, The Practical Path®, President, National Organization for Medical Intuition; Leonard A. Wisneski, MD, FACP, Clinical Professor of Medicine at George Washington University, Adjunct Faculty in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at Georgetown University, Advisory Board, National Organization for Medical Intuition.

Contact

Wendie Colter, MCWC, CMIP®, President, The Practical Path, Inc.

Email: [email protected], Phone: 323-412-0552

[1] Physician and Patient Perspectives of the Usefulness and Accuracy of Medical Intuition: A Prospective Pragmatic Trial. Global Advances in Integrative Medicine and Health. 2026;15. (pg. 1.) doi:10.1177/27536130261450860



[2] Definition of Medical Intuition. National Organization for Medical Intuition (NOMI). https://www.nomimedicalintuition.org/what-is-medical-intuition-1. Accessed June 15, 2026



[3] see Footnote 1. (pg. 10.)



[4] see Footnote 1. (pg. 10.)

Media Contact

Jeannette Bondurant, Larimar J Communications, 1 310-953-4318, [email protected], https://www.larimarjcommunications.com/

Wendie Colter, The Practical Path®, Inc., 1 323-412-0552, [email protected], https://www.thepracticalpath.com/

SOURCE Institute of Noetic Sciences (IONS)