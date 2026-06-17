MDs in Study Highly Rate Medical Intuitives as Accurate, Influential, Useful to Clinical Practice

All physicians participating in a newly published study in Global Advances in Integrative Medicine and Health reported that professional medical intuitives' sessions provided highly accurate patient assessments, positively influenced their clinical decision-making, and were services they would recommend to colleagues and continue to use in their practices.
LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The objective of the study, Physician and Patient Perspectives of the Usefulness and Accuracy of Medical Intuition: A Prospective Pragmatic Trial by the Institute of Noetic Sciences (IONS), was to evaluate the perceptions of physicians and patients regarding the usefulness, accuracy of, and satisfaction with medical intuition sessions as compared to usual care medical visits, including physicians' perceptions of the medical intuitives' influence on their clinical processes. The study was conducted between April and August 2024.[1]
"Medical intuitive" is defined by the U.S. National Institutes of Health Institute of Medicine as "the utilization of a focused, intuitive instinct to... 'read' energetic and frequency information in and around the human body." Medical intuition is designed to provide a unique perspective in healthcare for an enhanced view of the origins of a patient's health issues, not all of which may be solely physical. It offers a targeted approach intended to decipher between health conditions, assess underlying root causes, and perceive life events that may correspond to illness or disease, in order to help promote holistic health and well-being. Although medical intuition uses the word "medical" it is not to be considered the practice of medicine, psychotherapy, or any other licensed healthcare practice, and is not a substitute for licensed medical or psychological care, diagnosis, or treatment, but rather a skill to support all healthcare practices.[2]
Methods
Six physicians recruited a total of 40 patients who had symptoms of no known cause or conditions that had been resistant to treatment. Five professional medical intuitives had each completed 200 hours of education and/or certification in medical intuition. An online usual care medical visit with the patient and their physician was followed by an online medical intuition session with the medical intuitive, the patient, and their physician. The medical intuitives had no knowledge of the patients' health information or life histories prior to or during the sessions, and patients' cameras were turned off, blinding the patients' identities and any visual cues. After each of the usual care visits and medical intuition sessions, participants filled out quantitative and qualitative surveys.
Key Findings
Physicians reported high overall usefulness ratings for the medical intuition sessions, exceeding those associated with usual care. They reported very high accuracy in the medical intuition assessments, and 79.5% found the information linking patients' life experiences to their health conditions to be valuable. All of the physicians stated that they would recommend the use of medical intuitives to colleagues and were likely to continue utilizing their services.
Physicians further reported that the medical intuition sessions had a meaningful influence on their clinical decision-making and often helped to redirect diagnoses and treatment strategies, confirm existing management plans, reduce unnecessary diagnostic testing, identify possible emotional and life-event factors affecting patients' health, suggest avenues for follow-up testing and more targeted evaluations, and encourage exploration of new options.[3]
Physicians' statements included:
"The information I received was absolutely crucial to understanding the patient."
"This gave me diagnostic consideration and helped support working diagnoses."
"There is no question that medical intuition would be of great benefit to healthcare...Decreasing laboratory and other diagnostic evaluation by targeting underlying causes of health issues based on medical intuitive insights."
Patients also rated the medical intuition sessions favorably, reporting high overall accuracy and high to very high accuracy in relation to specific health concerns. In addition, patients expressed very high levels of satisfaction with the sessions, noting feelings of validation, gratitude, and insight, and felt the sessions were beneficial for their emotional and mental well-being.[4]
Patients' statements included:
"A very powerful session—blown away"
"The medical intuitive read me like a book. I cannot believe how accurate my reading was…"
"Extremely beneficial and confidence-boosting."
Conclusion
This study supports the potential benefits of integrating professional medical intuitives into clinical healthcare to provide physicians and their patients with key insights regarding the patient's clinical condition.
Study Link
Physician and Patient Perspectives of the Usefulness and Accuracy of Medical Intuition: A Prospective Pragmatic Trial. Global Advances in Integrative Medicine and Health. 2026;15. doi:10.1177/27536130261450860
Pubmed.gov https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/42244895/
Study Authors
Helané Wahbeh, ND, MCR, Director of Research, Institute of Noetic Sciences; Sitara Taddeo, MS, Research Assistant, Institute of Noetic Sciences; Wendie Colter, MCWC, CMIP®, President, The Practical Path®, President, National Organization for Medical Intuition; Leonard A. Wisneski, MD, FACP, Clinical Professor of Medicine at George Washington University, Adjunct Faculty in the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at Georgetown University, Advisory Board, National Organization for Medical Intuition.
Contact
Wendie Colter, MCWC, CMIP®, President, The Practical Path, Inc.
Email: [email protected], Phone: 323-412-0552
[1] Physician and Patient Perspectives of the Usefulness and Accuracy of Medical Intuition: A Prospective Pragmatic Trial. Global Advances in Integrative Medicine and Health. 2026;15. (pg. 1.) doi:10.1177/27536130261450860
[2] Definition of Medical Intuition. National Organization for Medical Intuition (NOMI). https://www.nomimedicalintuition.org/what-is-medical-intuition-1. Accessed June 15, 2026
[3] see Footnote 1. (pg. 10.)
[4] see Footnote 1. (pg. 10.)
Media Contact
Jeannette Bondurant, Larimar J Communications, 1 310-953-4318, [email protected], https://www.larimarjcommunications.com/
Wendie Colter, The Practical Path®, Inc., 1 323-412-0552, [email protected], https://www.thepracticalpath.com/
SOURCE Institute of Noetic Sciences (IONS)
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