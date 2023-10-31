MDU Internet Services Demonstrates Latest in Multifamily WiFi Connectivity and Content Streaming Entertainment at OPTECH 2023 Conference & Expo

Industry Leading technology solutions provider offers latest insight into how building operators can address evolving expectations over what counts as high-speed WiFi and instantly personalized TV-based entertainment.

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MDU Internet Services, a solution provided by Hotel Internet Services is a full-service provider of internet services for the multifamily industry, and has today announced its participation as an official exhibitor at this year's OPTECH Conference & Expo, taking place November 1-3, 2023. Hosted at the Wyn Resort in Las Vegas, OPTECH with MDU Internet Services exhibiting is set to provide this year's event attendees with an invaluable snapshot into how technology continues evolving to keep pace with the ever-increasing connectivity expectations of today's tenants.

Exhibiting from booth PL-L in the West Promenade, MDU Internet Services will notably demonstrate how properties can keep pace with the growing number of devices and systems requiring an online connection within modern multifamily building environments. With demonstrations of the latest advances in network software and hardware including state-of-the-art Ruckus access point technology, company booth representatives will offer up-to-date insight into how properties can consistently maintain fast speeds and strong WiFi signal quality throughout a premises. MDU Internet Services will further provide valuable best practice recommendations on how multifamily buildings can maintain scalable networks able to seamlessly adapt as online needs inevitably fluctuate.

"From smart thermostats and lights to streaming devices and cloud computing, multifamily-based buildings are increasingly becoming inundated with a multitude of technologies and services requiring a reliable, high-performance internet network," said Gary Patrick, CEO of MDU Internet Services. "With OPTECH representing an invaluable opportunity to update the industry on the latest technology advances, our team looks forward to demonstrating how today's multifamily-based businesses can affordably keep pace with the ever-increasing demands placed on their network resources. As tenant standards continue to increase with expectations for faster, more personalized online-based experiences, we are also thrilled to demonstrate how building operators can stay a step ahead of evolving connectivity preferences at each step of the modern multifamily resident journey."

Attendees visiting the MDU Internet Services booth will additionally have the ability to view live demonstrations of DIRECTV STREAM, a consumer-based entertainment solution representing the latest in user-friendly and seamless content streaming experiences. Properties that adopt DIRECTV STREAM can notably sidestep the presence of unsightly satellite dishes or cable boxes while still ensuring a high-quality, user-friendly and always enjoyable experience. Attendees visiting the MDU Internet Services booth can further interact with and learn more regarding several unique DIRECTV STREAM advantages, including:

Streaming on unlimited number of devices within a home.

Unlimited cloud DVR storage

Shared streaming allowing multiple users to enjoy their favorite content at the same time.

Up to 150+ channel package options (including Max, Cinemax STARZ, Showtime)

Sports pack with channels including NFL Network and RedZone

For more information about the full range of solutions available from MDU Internet Services or to schedule a demo during this year's OPTECH, please contact Shelly Chandler at 866-265-7575 Ext. 737 or email [email protected].

About MDU Internet Services, Inc.

Serving the full connectivity needs of MDU-based facilities since 2003, MDU Internet Services, a solution provided by Hotel Internet Services, is a leading provider of next generation communications technology including high-speed internet access, the latest in in-room entertainment and contactless service, IoT and security systems- each backed by 24/7 service monitoring and support. MDU Internet Services also includes as an approved official provider of DIRECTV STREAM, the premier video entertainment solution for multifamily properties. Representing the most recent advances in MDU-based content streaming technology DIRECTV STREAM features include the ability to watch live TV on up to 20 devices, provide on-the-go streaming, and integrate with popular apps like HBO Max and Netflix. With its Google-powered voice activated remote, DIRECTV STREAM further makes content discovery effortlessly personalized and completely hassle-free.

As the industry's most trusted go-to provider for the latest in network connectivity and IoT-based innovation MDU Internet Services is credited with successfully enhancing the online capabilities and satisfaction rates for countless buildings and facilities across the U.S. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, MDU Internet Services offers services throughout North America, Australia, Latin America and Europe.

