MDU Internet Services Reinforces Commitment to Serve Student Housing Connectivity Needs With Expanded Mission and Personnel

MDU Internet Service's strategy includes the hiring of Rowdy Smith as Director of Student Housing to spearhead addressing the industry's need for simplifying WIFI.

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MDU Internet Services, a leading provider of next-generation communications and high-speed network technology, is pleased to announce the expansion of its resources and staff in order to serve the latest online-based needs of Student Housing Properties. Leading the enhanced focus is Rowdy Smith, recently joining MDU Internet Services as Director of Student Housing with the goal of empowering properties with the technology to compete in meeting modern student expectations.

Smith joins Vice President of Sales, Dustin Johnston, and Sales Account Manager, Christopher Rath, in addressing the industry's latest online-based needs. A top priority for each will be providing properties with the means to fully address widespread student expectations for fast, reliable and secure WiFi access in a cost-effective manner. As a RUCKUS Elite certified provider, this includes leveraging tested and proven expertise combined with advanced RUCKUS hardware to design networks that are both high-performance and affordable. MDU Internet Services also utilizes its own proprietary solutions such as the FUSION Gateway, an all-in-one device able to serve as a web server, firewall, user authenticator, bandwidth load balancer and more, simplifying WiFi management while ensuring a secure and high quality experience for each connected user.

With the market facing increased complexity in addressing the growing online needs of a typically younger age demographic, MDU Internet Services' expanded resources also includes offering managed WiFi for student housing as well as for properties that serve multifamily and senior housing markets. Staffed 24/7 by the industry's leading network experts, managed WiFi by MDU Internet Services provides real-time performance monitoring and ensures the swift and effective resolution of any issues affecting online experience quality. The service is also proving to be a crucial asset in addressing daily troubleshooting and configuration issues without overwhelming a property's onsite teams.

"Student housing is a market with a high demand for effective WiFi and I'm honored to join one of the industry's leading providers that's committed to keeping pace with the latest connectivity needs," commented Smith. "Whether aiming to update their network or deploy smart technologies and other online-based services, properties can count on MDU Internet Services to offer the resources and guidance needed to maintain a competitive business."

As properties encounter a need to provide robust and flexible WiFi services and support, MDU Internet Services can also be relied on to provide online experiences that are tailored to each student's individual needs. This includes making tiered WiFi service options available for residents willing to pay a premium for increased bandwidth and faster speeds. With students now frequently seeking to connect a range of devices to the internet, including mobile devices, virtual assistants, content streaming solutions and gaming systems, the availability of 24/7 support by MDU Internet Services can prove essential in maintaining high satisfaction rates. Able to directly assist each student with network login challenges, compatibility issues and more, the provider's experienced support technicians can swiftly identify an effective solution while freeing a property's employees to focus on other important issues.

"Internet services are so essential to modern student life that a network's performance quality can make or break a student housing location's ability to attract and retain residents" said Gary Patrick, CEO of MDU Internet Services. "WiFi and online-based services have become a major competitive factor and we are honored to expand our resources and team in order to stay aligned with today's ever-growing connectivity needs. Regardless of a property's size or location, student housing properties can always rely on our expertise in deploying scalable network solutions that are cost effective and able to evolve as online behaviors and preferences change."

As a provider able to cater to a wide range of online-based needs, MDU Internet Services also offers cabling services at competitive prices for a property's various network and telecom needs. The company's expertise also extends to serving as a trusted source for the latest in surveillance camera technology, ensuring that building operators can live up to their commitment of providing a safe and relaxing environment that feels like a second home.

For more information about the full range of technology solutions available from MDU Internet Services, please contact Rowdy Smith at 217-519-0186 or email [email protected].

About MDU Internet Services, Inc.

Serving the full connectivity needs of Multi-Family-based facilities since 2003, MDU Internet Services is a leading provider of next generation communications technology including high-speed internet access, the latest in TV-based entertainment and advanced security camera functionality. Backed by 24/7 support services and monitoring, MDU Internet Services' cutting-edge network technology can address the highest end-user expectations, with propriety platforms that include its Fusion Gateway. An all-in-one solution that can function as a firewall, DHCP server, authentication gateway and more, Fusion can even provide data-rich analytics into the performance of connected devices such as individual access points and content casting platforms. With the Fusion Fleet Manager Dashboard, businesses can make managing multiple networks both intuitive, hassle-free and capable of consistently delivering high quality performance . In addition to Multi-Family, MDUIS also provides equipment and services to hospitals, military and student housing, senior living, timeshares, condos, conference centers, apartments and many other commercial venues.

As the industry's most trusted go-to provider for the latest in network connectivity, MDU Internet Services is credited with successfully enhancing the online capabilities and satisfaction rates for countless buildings and facilities across the U.S. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, MDU Internet Services offers services throughout North America.

