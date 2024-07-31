Me & the Bees Introduces Passion Fruit, Very Berry to its All-Natural Lemonade Lineup

Two New Fantastic Flavors Deliver on Trends to Meet Consumer Needs, Offer Lower Calorie Option to Beat Summer Heat

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Me & the Bees Lemonade, the socially conscious all-natural beverage company known for its commitment to sustainability and supporting bee populations, proudly announces the launch of two new flavors -Passion Fruit and Very Berry- just in time to quench thirst during the hottest days of the summer.

Like all Me & the Bees Lemonade, these two new flavors are crafted with U.S. Grade-A honey and flaxseed for added nutrients and promise a burst of fresh fruit in every sip. They join the lineup of the brand's other beloved lemonade flavors, including Classic, Black Cherry, and Prickly Pear, offering "Beelievers" five delightful choices.

"Our goal is to create delicious, better-for-you lemonades that taste great and contribute positively to our environment and communities," said Mikaila Ulmer, founder and CEO, Me & the Bees Lemonade. "We're thrilled to introduce Passion Fruit and Very Berry to not only delight our customers with these off-the-charts flavor-packed options but also to inspire them to continue to support sustainable practices and the crucial work of helping save the bees."

Passion Fruit Lemonade: A Tropical Delight

Me & the Bees' first tropical offering, Passion Fruit Lemonade, combines the invigorating tang of lemon with the exotic sweetness of passion fruit.

"Our new Passion Fruit Lemonade is guaranteed to tantalize your taste buds as the slightly sweet yet complex tart flavor of passion fruit pairs perfectly with our lemonade, " said Mikaila. "Passion fruit has long been my favorite flavor, so we've been working to develop one for a long time to conjure up just the right recipe that offers an insanely delicious, vibrant new flavor that is sweet and tart with a tropical twist."

Grown all over the world, passion fruit is a beautiful accent flavor, especially for lemonade. Its unique notes make it one of the fastest-growing tropical fruit flavors and one of the most sought-after natural beverage flavors (T. Hasegawa, 2023 F&B Report).

Very Berry Lemonade: Berry Bliss in Every Sip

A blend of raspberries, elderberries, blackberries and blueberries come together with our lemonade to create a symphony of refreshing, tangy flavors with just the right amount of sweetness. It will surely be a crowd-pleaser, as berry-flavored foods and beverages have been one of the fastest-growing fruit flavors globally since 2015 (Mintel Flavor Focus 2022).

"As we are always looking to identify and deliver on trends to meet the evolving shopper needs, we learned that 70% of consumers are berry fans," said D'Andra Ulmer, chief marketing bee, Me & the Bees Lemonade. "Since berries pair so well with lemons, our new Very Berry flavor is sure to have a broad appeal thanks to its bright, sweet flavor, vibrant color, and health associations derived from antioxidant-rich berries."

Both new flavors are here just in time to help beat the heat during the warmest days of summer. They are currently in at H-E-B stores across Texas and will be available nationally at World Market and other retailers starting this fall.

With just 110 calories per serving, Passion Fruit and Very Berry are excellent choices for those looking to savor a guilt-free taste of paradise. Every purchase helps support the company's mission of saving bees, a family-owned U.S. business, and the nation's economic growth.

For more information on Me & the Bees Lemonade and its flavors, visit www.meandthebees.com or follow @MikailasBees on social media.

About Me & the Bees Lemonade

Founded in 2009 by Mikaila Ulmer at the age of four, Me & the Bees Lemonade is a socially entrepreneurial company that produces all-natural, honey-sweetened lemonades without high-fructose corn syrup, GMOS, gluten, preservatives or additives. Dedicated to environmental stewardship and community support, the company's products are crafted with quality ingredients and packaged sustainably to minimize ecological impact. Every purchase helps fund initiatives to protect the bees, embodying Me & the Bees' mission to make a positive difference in the world. In 15 years, what started as a lemonade stand in a front yard in Austin, Texas, has quickly grown to a national brand with distribution to all 50 U.S. states at national retailers such as Target, World Market, Whole Foods Market, The Fresh Market and also at regional and local grocers such as H-E-B in Texas. It can also be purchased online via Instacart and at www.meandthebees.com.

