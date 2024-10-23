Me & the Bees Lemonade Introduces 100% Recyclable Aluminum Cans

Cheers to 15 years! Same great taste, new on-the-go sustainable packaging from Me & the Bees Lemonade.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Me & the Bees Lemonade, a small business leader in sustainable beverage production and a steadfast advocate for pollinators, is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a significant packaging upgrade. The company is transitioning from glass bottles to 100% recyclable 12-ounce aluminum sleek cans for its line of all-natural lemonades.

Founded with the mission of helping save the bees, Me & the Bees has always been at the forefront of sustainability. The brand is significantly improving its environmental footprint by shifting from one eco-friendly packaging option to an even more sustainable one with aluminum cans.

With its sleek new packaging, all five Me & the Bees Lemonade flavors –Classic, Prickly Pear, Black Cherry, Passion Fruit and Very Berry– will maintain the same great taste and better-for-you qualities that "bee-lievers" know and love.

"We're buzzing with excitement about a brighter, more sustainable future," said Mikaila Ulmer, Founder and CEO of Me & the Bees Lemonade. "As a member of Gen Z, this new packaging choice perfectly aligns with our growing consumer preferences for contributing to a circular economy because aluminum is the most recycled beverage packaging material in the U.S."

The stylish new cans are more convenient for on-the-go consumption, making them ideal for picnics, poolside, outdoor festivals, traveling, or simply enjoying at home. Aluminum cans have a significantly lower carbon footprint than glass, requiring less energy to produce, recycle, and ship. In addition to the environmental benefits, evolving to 100% recyclable aluminum cans helps Me & the Bees reduce costs throughout its supply chain, allowing the brand to pass savings along to retailers and consumers while keeping quality at a premium.

"Packaging design is a key component of our brand strategy," said D'Andra Ulmer, CMO of Me & the Bees Lemonade. "It is more than just aesthetics; it is a powerful tool that supports our mission and influences purchasing decisions. With their captivating design, our new sleek cans reinforce our brand narrative while offering unparalleled convenience and flexibility across all channels, from in-store to online and beyond.

"As a small business, every customer counts, so Me & the Bees extends its appreciation to its partners—including Compass, Delaware North, H-E-B, KeHe, Sodexo, Target, The Fresh Market, UNFI, Whole Foods Market, and World Market—for being enthusiastic supporters of the packaging change, which helps the brand advance its dedication to being a force for good.

For more information and to find out where to purchase, visit www.meandthebees.com.

About Me & the Bees Lemonade

Founded in 2009 by Mikaila Ulmer at age four, Me & the Bees Lemonade is a socially conscious, entrepreneurial brand that produces all-natural, honey-sweetened lemonades. The company is dedicated to environmental stewardship and community support, offering ready-to-drink premium lemonades crafted with quality ingredients and packaged sustainably to minimize ecological impact. Every purchase helps fund initiatives to protect the bees, embodying Me & the Bees' mission to make a positive difference in the world. In 15 years, what started as a lemonade stand in a front yard in Austin, Texas, has quickly grown to a national brand with distribution to all 50 U.S. states. It is available at national retailers such as Target, World Market, Whole Foods Market, and The Fresh Market, at regional and local grocers such as H-E-B in Texas, and online via Instacart and at www.meandthebees.com.

