Mead & Hunt Selects Microsoft Dynamics 365 and HSO's aec360 to Power and Future-Proof Firmwide Operations

"Our firm is investing in a new ERP solution with aec360 to support the long-term success of our company by enhancing operational efficiency and project management," said Andy Knauf, CIO of Mead & Hunt. "This investment not only positions us for sustained growth but also fortifies the security of our systems, safeguarding our data and operations against future challenges. Having a partner like HSO, who understands our industry, can guide us in maximizing the platform's capabilities."

Microsoft Dynamics 365 and HSO's aec360 provide a fully integrated, cloud-based business management platform designed specifically for architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) firms. By leveraging best-in-class ERP and CRM capabilities, data-driven insights, and seamless interoperability with Microsoft 365 and Power Platform, Mead & Hunt will aim to drive increased integration across their marketing, business development, project delivery, and financial practices to improve automation levels and maximum visibility across the firm. As part of this initiative, the firm will also establish an enterprise-wide data management system leveraging Microsoft's modern data platform with Fabric and Power BI.

"We're proud to partner with Mead & Hunt as they take this strategic step toward a more connected and data-driven approach to business operations," said Andy Yeomans, Executive Vice President at HSO. "As a firm with a long history of excellence and innovation, Mead & Hunt understands the value of modern, integrated technology to support its growth and enhance the way its teams collaborate. With Dynamics 365 and aec360, they are implementing a platform that will drive improved business performance and position the firm for long-term success."

About Mead & Hunt

Founded in 1900, Mead & Hunt is a national architecture, engineering, planning, and construction services firm providing innovative solutions across aviation, transportation, water, energy, food and beverage, and federal markets. With a people-first approach and a commitment to sustainable, forward-thinking design, Mead & Hunt partners with clients to create communities that thrive. Learn more at meadhunt.com.

About aec360 by HSO

Microsoft's leading Dynamics™ 365-based solution for the AEC industry, HSO's aec360 is a cloud-based business platform designed to meet the unique needs of architecture, engineering, and construction firms. aec360 provides an integrated industry solution for marketing and business development, project management, accounting, and human resource management, and was built to leverage the best of the Microsoft cloud, helping AEC firms drive productivity, collaboration, and insights across their organization. For more information, please visit our website at www.aec360.com.

About HSO

HSO is a Business Transformation Partner with deep industry expertise and global reach. HSO leverages the full power of the Microsoft Cloud to transform the way in which people work and engage customers, ultimately accelerating the impact of cloud transformation and improving overall business performance. HSO helps companies innovate faster by modernizing business operations, adopting data-driven intelligent automation, delivering real-time insights and connecting the enterprise.

Founded in 1987, HSO has more than 2,500 professionals throughout Europe, North America, and Asia and is one of the world's top business solution and implementation partners and a member of Microsoft's elite Inner Circle representing the top 1 percent of partners worldwide.

For more information, please visit our website at www.hso.com.

Contacts:

HSO

