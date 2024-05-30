Meade Engineering Expands Portfolio and Presence for Enhanced Client Solutions

"Our team of experts has extensive experience in designing and implementing strategies for data centers and commercial projects of all sizes. As our company expands, this proficiency only grows stronger, ensuring unmatched excellence in every project we undertake." Post this

With the inclusion of these new services, Meade Engineering aims to implement systems that are energy-efficient, cost effective, and reliable. Working closely with its clients, Meade Engineering takes innovative steps for project requirements and to provide customized solutions that meet specific needs.

Meade Engineering now comprises of five main services:

Civil Engineering: A discipline focused on planning, designing, and overseeing the construction and maintenance of infrastructure projects to ensure their functionality, safety, and sustainability.

Commissioning: Focuses on verifying and documenting that all systems perform according to the design intent and operational needs, ensuring optimal functionality and efficiency.

Electrical Engineering: Involves creating, designing, and overseeing the implementation of electrical systems and devices to ensure efficient and reliable power distribution and control for commercial buildings and data centers.

Mechanical Engineering: Encompasses the design, analysis, and production of mechanical systems and devices, such as HVAC and plumbing for commercial buildings and data centers.

Substation Engineering: Comprises designing, constructing, and maintaining facilities that transform voltage levels and distribute electrical power efficiently, safely and reliably.

Meade Engineering has extensive experience in designing and implementing strategies for data centers and commercial projects of all sizes. Specializing in mechanical, electrical, substation, civil engineering, and commissioning, they plan to focus on contributing to projects spanning the entire country.

To learn more about Meade Engineering, please email [email protected] to connect with the team. For more information about Meade Engineering and its services or to view open career opportunities, visit http://www.meadeengineering.com.

ABOUT MEADE ENGINEERING

Arizona native Johnathan Meade, MBA, COO of Phoenix-based Meade Engineering, carries extensive corporate finance, strategy development, digital product management and early set, hands-on industry experience under his father, Meade Engineering's original owner. Initially drawn to economics at Arizona State University, he redirected his educational path to business and finance. Johnathan then achieved his MBA at Pepperdine and began his journey through the corporate realm. Johnathan honed his financial expertise during a tenure at Charles Schwab, where he played a pivotal role in an internal team of consultants advising on Charles Schwab's strategic initiatives. His leadership and strategic prowess earned him recognition as an innovator within the company. In 2022, Johnathan Meade decided to return to his roots at Meade Engineering. Since then, he has assembled a team of highly experienced professionals dedicated to crafting cutting-edge designs for electrical infrastructure. These innovations provide critical electricity solutions to mission-critical facilities nationwide, solidifying Johnathan's position as a leader in the field.

Media Contact

Alison Walsh, Serendipit Consulting, 6027410866, [email protected], https://serendipitconsulting.com/

