Meadows Dental Associates of Sarasota Awarded Best Dentists in Sarasota for 10 Years Running

We are honored to receive the Sarasota Top Dentists award for the past ten years. We believe this award reflects our commitment to providing top-notch patient care. Post this

Dr. Porter helped to found Meadows Dental Associates of Sarasota in 1984. She received her DMD from the University of Louisville and undertook a General Practice Residency at the University of Kentucky.

Dr. McCabe completed his DMD at the University of Florida's College of Dentistry. He participated in a rigorous residency at Ohio State University.

Dr. Zamora received his DMD from the University of Florida's College of Dentistry and completed a residency in hospital dentistry at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. He focuses on implantology and restorative dentistry.

Dr. Shafi completed her DDS degree at the University of North Carolina. She is an active member of several dental societies.

"We are honored to receive the Sarasota Top Dentists award for the past ten years," said Dr. Porter. We believe this award reflects our commitment to providing top-notch patient care. We realize that our patients have many choices in Sarasota, and we are thrilled to have built so many close relationships with them over the years."

Services Offered

Preventive Hygiene Care: prophylaxis, periodontal maintenance, deep cleanings, placement of antibiotics in inflamed pockets

Restorative Dentistry

Cosmetic Dentistry

Sedation Dentistry

Emergency Dentistry

Prosthodontics: Dental implants, full and partial dentures

Sleep Dentistry: Sleep apnea and TMJ treatment

Dental Implants

About Meadows Dentistry Associates of Sarasota

Meadows Dentistry Associates of Sarasota is an established general dentistry practice in Sarasota, FL. The practice offers a full selection of dental services and procedures and is located at 4987 Ringwood Meadow, Sarasota, FL, 34235 and can be contacted at 941-377-3659 or online: https://www.meadowsdentalassociates.com.

Media Contact

Robert Messinger, Dentalfone, 203-979-4013, [email protected], https://www.dentalfone.com/

SOURCE Meadows Dental Associates of Sarasota