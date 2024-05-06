Meadows Dental Associates of Sarasota Awarded Best Dentists in Sarasota for 10 Years Running

Meadows Dental Associates of Sarasota (https://www.meadowsdentalassociates.com) is pleased to announce that it has been named the top practice in Sarasota, FL, for the past ten years.
SARASOTA, Fla., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meadows Dental Associates of Sarasota (https://www.meadowsdentalassociates.com) is pleased to announce that it has been named the top practice in Sarasota, FL, for the past ten years. The honor comes from Sarasota Magazine and is based on a survey of thousands of dental professionals. Since the award comes from their peers, the Meadows Dental Associates of Sarasota doctors feel gratitude and pride.
The general dentistry practice started nearly 40 years ago and has expanded to include four doctors: Mary Porter, DMD; Todd McCabe, DMD; Ivan E. Zamora, DMD; and Shamsia Shafi, DDS.
Dr. Porter helped to found Meadows Dental Associates of Sarasota in 1984. She received her DMD from the University of Louisville and undertook a General Practice Residency at the University of Kentucky.
Dr. McCabe completed his DMD at the University of Florida's College of Dentistry. He participated in a rigorous residency at Ohio State University.
Dr. Zamora received his DMD from the University of Florida's College of Dentistry and completed a residency in hospital dentistry at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. He focuses on implantology and restorative dentistry.
Dr. Shafi completed her DDS degree at the University of North Carolina. She is an active member of several dental societies.
"We are honored to receive the Sarasota Top Dentists award for the past ten years," said Dr. Porter. We believe this award reflects our commitment to providing top-notch patient care. We realize that our patients have many choices in Sarasota, and we are thrilled to have built so many close relationships with them over the years."
Services Offered
- Preventive Hygiene Care: prophylaxis, periodontal maintenance, deep cleanings, placement of antibiotics in inflamed pockets
- Restorative Dentistry
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- Sedation Dentistry
- Emergency Dentistry
- Prosthodontics: Dental implants, full and partial dentures
- Sleep Dentistry: Sleep apnea and TMJ treatment
- Dental Implants
About Meadows Dentistry Associates of Sarasota
Meadows Dentistry Associates of Sarasota is an established general dentistry practice in Sarasota, FL. The practice offers a full selection of dental services and procedures and is located at 4987 Ringwood Meadow, Sarasota, FL, 34235 and can be contacted at 941-377-3659 or online: https://www.meadowsdentalassociates.com.
