Meadows Introduces Free Imposition Software for Adobe InDesign

Meadows Publishing Solutions has released a FREE version of DesignMerge PDF Imposer, a professional-grade imposition tool that runs entirely inside Adobe InDesign. PDF Imposer supports a wide range of imposition layouts, including step & repeat and saddle stitch booklets, plus a number of specialty impositions designed specifically for variable data, including cut & stack and Label sort. The software has also been fully integrated with DesignMerge Pro for variable data printing and Enfocus Switch for VDP workflow automation. The FREE edition delivers essential multi-up layout features, while the full Unlimited edition unlocks advanced options for high-volume and complex jobs.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meadows Publishing Solutions today announced the availability of a FREE version of its DesignMerge PDF Imposer software, a powerful and lightning-fast imposition tool that runs directly inside Adobe InDesign. The release marks the first official press announcement of PDF Imposer, which has quickly become a go-to solution for designers, printers, and publishers seeking a modern, integrated imposition workflow.

About DesignMerge PDF Imposer

DesignMerge PDF Imposer is a unique, flexible, and professional-grade imposition tool that eliminates the need for third-party applications. Operating entirely inside Adobe InDesign, the software supports all common imposition styles, including N-up, Variable Data, Step & Repeat, Label Sort (for label presses and cutters/slitters), and 2-up Saddle Stitch booklets.

At the heart of PDF Imposer is the Meadows Imposition Designer interface, which lets users create templates using standard InDesign documents. Powered by Meadows' patent-pending Imposition Frame™ technology, the tool offers precise, flexible positioning, rotation, and manual control, making even complex layouts (such as Staggered and Dutch Cut) easy to produce.

PDF Imposer can be used as a standalone imposition solution or integrated with other production tools. Tight integration with DesignMerge Pro enables the creation of fully imposed, personalized variable data jobs in a single pass. Additionally, compatibility with Enfocus Switch allows for complete automation of imposition and variable data workflows.

"Our DesignMerge customers have long asked for a fast, flexible, and affordable imposition solution," said John Kriho, President of Meadows. "PDF Imposer delivers exactly that. Template design is intuitive, and our PDF Imposition Engine is among the fastest available, especially for variable data applications."

About the FREE Version

The new FREE edition of PDF Imposer makes professional-quality imposition accessible to a wider audience. It includes a limited yet highly productive feature set, allowing InDesign users to quickly design multi-up layouts of PDFs and graphics.

Key features of the FREE version include:

Imposition Designer interface for instant multi-up layouts.

Full support for trim size, bleed, spacing, and item rotation.

Automatic addition of crop and bleed marks, assignable to layers.

Support for two-page duplex impositions with proper backup alignment.

Comprehensive documentation, video training, and tutorial files.

Access to Meadows' support ticketing system for online help.

While the FREE version is ideal for smaller projects, the UNLIMITED edition unlocks advanced features such as N-up variable data imposition, saddle stitch booklets, label sort layouts, batch processing, and workflow automation—making it a must-have for higher-volume and more complex jobs.

To register for a free version, please visit www.meadowsps.com/FREE

Media Contact

John Kriho, Meadows Publishing Solutions, 1 8478828202, [email protected], www.meadowsps.com

SOURCE Meadows Publishing Solutions