Meal Train and DoorDash Celebrate Successful Partnership Helping Communities Give the Gift of a Meal

MealTrain.com and DoorDash teamed up to help generosity go further — delivering $50,000 in added support through DoorDash gift cards to families in need. Together, they turned small gestures into thousands of shared meals and moments of care.
BURLINGTON, Vt., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meal Train (mealtrain.com), the platform that simplifies organization around meal giving during significant life events, is celebrating the success of its recent partnership with DoorDash. The collaboration made it easier than ever to support community members with the gift of a meal.
Earlier this fall, Meal Train and DoorDash launched a limited-time promotion encouraging users to "help their gift go further." Through the initiative, DoorDash amplified the impact of user participation by adding $10 to every $100 gift card purchased on MealTrain.com. This equated to $50,000 worth of additional support for Meal Train recipients during life's busy or challenging seasons.
One recipient, Marianna, shared: "Thank you all again so very much for the meals and DoorDash cards! This has helped us out so very much since I usually am the cook around here! Thank you again for your thoughts and kindness."
David Klippel,GM of Gift Cards at DoorDash, shared his perspective on the collaboration: "At DoorDash, we're proud to partner with organizations like Meal Train that bring communities together through acts of generosity. This campaign showed how a simple idea, such as giving someone a meal, can have a real impact."
The Meal Train team echoed that sentiment. "We're grateful to DoorDash for helping people take their giving further," said Michael Laramee, co-founder of Meal Train. "A successful campaign means thousands of families experienced a little more care, convenience, and connection, which is exactly what Meal Train was built for."
The partnership demonstrated that innovation and compassion go hand in hand: when technology meets generosity, communities can come together in meaningful ways.
About Meal Train
Meal Train is a free online tool that makes it easy to coordinate meal deliveries for friends, family, coworkers, and neighbors who could use extra support. From welcoming a new baby to navigating illness, loss, or recovery, Meal Train helps communities show up with kindness and care, one meal at a time.
About DoorDash
DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 25 countries. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables on-demand delivery from restaurants, grocery stores, and more, making it easier for people to access the things they need, when they need them.
