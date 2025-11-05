Meal Train and DoorDash Celebrate Successful Partnership Helping Communities Give the Gift of a Meal

"When generosity meets innovation, communities come together in meaningful ways." Post this

One recipient, Marianna, shared: "Thank you all again so very much for the meals and DoorDash cards! This has helped us out so very much since I usually am the cook around here! Thank you again for your thoughts and kindness."

David Klippel,GM of Gift Cards at DoorDash, shared his perspective on the collaboration: "At DoorDash, we're proud to partner with organizations like Meal Train that bring communities together through acts of generosity. This campaign showed how a simple idea, such as giving someone a meal, can have a real impact."

The Meal Train team echoed that sentiment. "We're grateful to DoorDash for helping people take their giving further," said Michael Laramee, co-founder of Meal Train. "A successful campaign means thousands of families experienced a little more care, convenience, and connection, which is exactly what Meal Train was built for."

The partnership demonstrated that innovation and compassion go hand in hand: when technology meets generosity, communities can come together in meaningful ways.

About Meal Train

Meal Train is a free online tool that makes it easy to coordinate meal deliveries for friends, family, coworkers, and neighbors who could use extra support. From welcoming a new baby to navigating illness, loss, or recovery, Meal Train helps communities show up with kindness and care, one meal at a time.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 25 countries. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables on-demand delivery from restaurants, grocery stores, and more, making it easier for people to access the things they need, when they need them.

