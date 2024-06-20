MEandMine Raises $4.5M to Bring Unprecedented AI-Flagging Mental Health Solution to Schools

The Silicon Valley-based startup, which leverages AI technology and gamification to support mental health in children, recently raised $4.5 million in funding

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Our children are facing a mental health tsunami

Depression episodes have increased by 194%

1 in 5 are diagnosed with mental disorders, with 50% experiencing ADHD symptoms

40% of students are chronically disengaged, leading to a 26-day increase in absence

MEandMine, a Silicon Valley-based startup, revolutionizes classroom well-being by using AI-flagging to identify psychological risks in young children. The company recently raised $4.5 million in funding, led by K5 Global.

As a first-generation immigrant at MIT, Elinor Huang, the founder of MEandMine, faced a tragic loss when her classmate took her life in their first year. This was her first encounter with the severe impact of mental health issues.

"It takes 11 years to diagnose mental disorders. What if we could know what the psychologist knows, not after 11 years, but in real-time?" asked Huang, highlighting the urgency and emotional weight of early intervention.

Huang has dedicated her career to healthcare, specializing in MedTech and neuroscience, where she has witnessed the rising prevalence of mental health disorders in children.

MEandMine was founded to address these pressing needs, drawing from her own experiences and those of her co-founders, who have children with ADHD and high-functioning autism. They all understand the immense responsibilities that parents and teachers have to carry, and no one should carry it alone.

CLASSROOM WELL-BEING IN 10 MINUTES

Based on students' daily regulation spectrums, emotions, energy, and social interactions, the MEandMine algorithm launches individualized games that help students center themselves and prepare to learn.

Introducing an emotional version of Pokémon, this solution helps students develop self-regulation skills. By "hatching and training" 24 emotion buddies, students team up with classmates to practice calming strategies and learn to process big emotions as they progress through daily quests.

BUILT ON AI FLAGGING

Unlike social-emotional assessments that are typically done twice a school year, MEandMine offers AI-powered screening to identify students' psychological risks in real time. As students play, 160+ in-game data points are used for AI-flagging, enabling teachers and school counselors to screen early, give support quickly, and make data-informed decisions for tier 2 and 3 interventions.

INITIAL SCHOOL RESULTS YIELD 91% ACCURACY

Initial results from their California school pilots show a 91% accuracy in MEandMine's ability to detect students' psychological risks. The company is expanding to several districts in New York. They're now developing a new app for children with special needs, empowering IEP teachers and behavior specialists with AI-driven tools for effective behavior intervention.

"The future of our children relies on mental health," said Huang. "Our hope is this tool offers the support that educators need to offer meaningful interventions earlier."

Founded by psychologists, educators, game experts, data scientists, and parents, MEandMine is future-proofing the world with technology that fosters children's well-being through games that motivate.

Founded by Michael Kives and Bryan Baum, K5 Global is a venture capital firm that supports founders across the business lifecycle. The firm was founded in 2018 and has deployed over $1B in capital to invest in category-defining companies across stages.

