Measure Marketing Results Inc. Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™

"This recognition belongs to our amazing team — their passion, collaboration, and extreme ownership are what make our culture truly special."— Arti Sharma, President & CEO, Measure Marketing Results Inc. Post this

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Measure Marketing Results Inc. stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

"We're incredibly proud to be Great Place To Work–Certified™. Creating a positive, supportive employee experience isn't something we do occasionally — it's something we focus on every single day," said Arti Sharma, President & CEO of Measure Marketing. "This recognition belongs to our amazing team. Their passion, collaboration, and extreme ownership are what make our culture truly special, and we're so grateful for everything they bring to Measure Marketing."

Measure Marketing's culture is built on a people-first foundation where trust, transparency, and empowered autonomy are non-negotiables. Team members are trusted with freedom balanced by responsibility, while leadership provides the coaching needed to support meaningful decision making that moves the business forward. Information is communicated openly and transparently, ensuring everyone remains informed, aligned, and able to contribute effectively to shared objectives. This approach creates an environment where employees feel supported, valued, and empowered to deliver their best work while growing personally and professionally.

The Company's core values guide how employees work together and serve clients. Grounded in gratitude, extreme ownership, a strong hunger for results, honesty and integrity, innovation, passion, and a people-first mindset, these values shape everyday behaviours and decision-making across the organization. Measure Marketing strives to build a dream team of A+ players who collaborate like a high-performing sports team — rewarding outcomes, celebrating contributions, and encouraging continuous learning and growth. This culture not only makes Measure Marketing a supportive place to work but also strengthens how they partner with brands to drive measurable, sustainable growth.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified Great Workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Measure Marketing Results Inc.

Measure Marketing helps businesses grow through data-driven digital strategies that attract, engage, and convert. By combining SEO, PPC, web design, content marketing, and social media, the agency delivers measurable results for more than 90 clients across Canada and the United States, helping to build stronger online presences and generate qualified leads. Measure Marketing's team of marketers, designers, developers, and strategists are passionate about driving sustainable growth for every client.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

