MeasureBoard Launches AI-Powered SEO, Marketing Automation & Analytics Platform

We built MeasureBoard because powerful analytics, marketing automation, and SEO tools should not require an enterprise budget. The free tier means any business can start measuring and marketing smarter today. Post this

At the core of the platform is a dedicated agentic AI analyst that has full access to a website's advertising and engagement data and works autonomously to surface trends, flag issues, and generate plain-language intelligence reports. Unlike passive reporting tools, the AI analyst actively interprets data across traffic sources, keyword rankings, and on-site behavior - providing strategic recommendations without requiring users to manually configure queries or build custom reports.

MeasureBoard also introduces true conversion funnels that track user journeys across all campaigns, referrers, and channels simultaneously, along with effective cost-per-acquisition (CPA) calculations that give advertisers and content teams a realistic picture of what each conversion actually costs. These analytical capabilities, rarely found together in a single SEO website tool, enable teams to make confident budget and content decisions based on real attribution rather than fragmented data.

Additional features include AI rank tracking that monitors keyword movement and search position changes in real time, comprehensive SEO page analysis that audits individual URLs for optimization opportunities, and uptime monitoring that ensures website availability is never a blind spot. The platform is built to serve as a true all-in-one solution for anyone looking to improve their SEO web presence, grow organic traffic, and understand the full performance of their digital footprint.

"We built MeasureBoard because powerful SEO and analytics infrastructure should not require an enterprise budget," said a spokesperson for MeasureBoard. "Our platform gives users an agentic AI analyst, true conversion funnel reporting, and a complete suite of traffic and SEO tools at a fraction of what legacy platforms charge. The free tier means any business can start measuring smarter today - and when they see the value, upgrading is an easy decision."

MeasureBoard is available immediately with a free tier that provides access to core features, including AI traffic intelligence reporting and SEO site analysis. Paid upgrade plans unlock advanced capabilities and expanded data limits, with new capabilities added monthly.

For more information, visit https://measureboard.com or contact the team at [email protected].

About MeasureBoard

MeasureBoard is an AI-powered website analytics and marketing automation platform that connects Google Analytics, Search Console, content management systems, and ad platforms to deliver intelligent, integrated analytics, content analysis, traffic reporting, AI rank tracking, and comprehensive SEO analysis. The platform automates time consuming analysis, monitoring, and marketing actions, dramatically reducing cost and multiplying wins for business owners and digital marketers. MeasureBoard offers a free tier alongside affordable paid plans, making enterprise-grade marketing intelligence and automation accessible to businesses of every size. Learn more at https://measureboard.com.

Media Contact

MeasureBoard Press, MeasureBoard, 1 6509773627, [email protected], https://www.measureboard.com

SOURCE MeasureBoard