Measured Results Marketing Achieves Top Rankings in G2's Fall 2024 Report

Measured Results Marketing (MRM) has secured top 20 placements in three categories of G2's Fall 2024 Alpha Grid® Report. This recognition follows MRM's similar achievement in G2's Spring 2024 report, underscoring the firm's consistent excellence in the marketing technology landscape.
CENTREVILLE, Va., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Measured Results Marketing (MRM) has secured top 20 placements in three categories of G2's Fall 2024 Alpha Grid® Report. This recognition follows MRM's similar achievement in G2's Spring 2024 report, underscoring the firm's consistent excellence in the marketing technology landscape.
"Earning a top 15 spot among over 4,000 HubSpot Consultant providers is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise," said Christopher Antonopoulos, CEO and Founder of MRM. "We're proud to deliver exceptional service to our clients and maintain a strong partnership with HubSpot."
"Measured Results Marketing is a great partner with HubSpot. Their technical skills, business acumen, and ability to solve even the most complex technical issues have made them a go-to resource for supporting new and existing HubSpot clients," said Chris Alexis, Sales Manager, at HubSpot.
MRM's commitment to excellence extends beyond HubSpot consulting. The firm also ranked 6th out of nearly 200 marketing automation consultants and 17th out of 1,800 Salesforce consultants, demonstrating its versatility and proficiency across multiple platforms.
G2's Alpha Grid Report is based on a rigorous scoring system that incorporates user reviews and data from online sources, providing a comprehensive assessment of service providers.
About Measured Results Marketing
Measured Results Marketing (MRM) is a Sales and Marketing technology agency specializing in RevOps methodology for B2B SaaS companies. MRM helps clients optimize their people, processes, tools, and data, offering services such as migration and implementation support, platform enablement, roadmapping, and ROI demonstration. Founded in 2013, MRM employs a proprietary Demand Generation Ecosystem® to align technology, processes, and results measurement. With partnerships spanning nearly 80 commonly used technologies, MRM offers clients an independent view of their infrastructure.
For more information, visit https://www.measuredresultsmarketing.com
Media Contact
Meg Robinson, Measured Results Marketing, 1 703-477-6135, [email protected], measuredresultsmarketing.com
SOURCE Measured Results Marketing
Share this article