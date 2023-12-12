Measured Results Marketing celebrates its 10th anniversary since founding.

Reflecting on 10 years of sustained progress, Christopher Antonopoulos, founder and CEO of Measured Results said, "I take great pride in what my team and I have accomplished over the last decade. I want to thank all of those who have accompanied us on our journey" Post this

In addition, the company continues to support social initiatives, either directly or through its employees. An ongoing sponsorship recently marked the occasion of planting the 40,000th tree with a partner non-profit. In addition, the organization regularly supports local foodbanks and Thanksgiving meals for families in need.

Reflecting on 10 years of sustained progress, Christopher Antonopoulos, founder and CEO of Measured Results said, "I take great pride in what my team and I have accomplished over the last decade. I want to thank all of those who have accompanied us on our journey: our greatest collaborators - our clients, our employees who intuitively act as an extension of our clients' teams, our business partners, our families and the entire extended Yeti family. I'm grateful and even more enthusiastic about what the future will look like."

Measured Results' service offerings have expanded over the years to include marketing campaign services, Revenue Operations Ecosystem™, Demand Generation Ecosystem®, marketing and sales alignment, sales and marketing tech stack assessment, full funnel data strategy, implementation of marketing automation platforms, CRM integrations, and analytical support.

Measured Results Marketing (MRM) is a Sales and Marketing technology agency that partners with B2B SaaS companies seeking to align their people, processes, tools, and data with RevOps methodology. They specialize in fixing bad migrations or implementations, platform enablement (learning how to use your tools), long-term roadmapping, and demonstrating ROI of marketing efforts. Founded in 2013, MRM uses a proprietary process, its Demand Generation Ecosystem®, to align the use of technology, internal processes, and measurement of results. MRM is a partner with almost 100 commonly-used technologies and provides an independent view of their clients' infrastructure. For more information, visit: www.measuredresultsmarketing.com.

