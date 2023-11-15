Measured Results Marketing Selects Revenue Expert Michael Candela as new Vice President of Growth

Measured Results Marketing shows continued strong growth in Marketing Automation, CRM and RevOps consulting leads and hires Michael Candela as Vice President of Growth.
CENTREVILLE, Va., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Measured Results Marketing (MRM) today announced that Michael Candela will join the sales and marketing automation technology consulting firm for B2B Saas companies as Vice President of Growth. Candela joins MRM with twenty plus years of enterprise sales, demand generation and sales alignment experience. Together with other members of the executive team, Candela will focus on enhancing relationships with current clients, the expansion of business partnerships and boosting revenue streams.
"Mike's hiring reflects our continued investment in growing smart - the way we recommend for our clients," said Christopher Antonopoulos, CEO and founder of Measured Results Marketing. "We currently work with over 50 technologies and multiple B2B industry sectors. Mike's role will support our growth plans, but also inform our continued work in aligning sales and marketing both in terms of technology integrations and cross-functional team processes."
Candela said, "I'm excited to join Measured Results due to their proven commitment to customer success. Not only is the whole team composed of sales, marketing, and client success leaders, but their clients signal their satisfaction with continued renewals and expansion of the relationship. I plan to continue supporting our clients, bring in new technology, help build a total solution, and become a Yeti!"
In his new role, Candela will report directly to Measured Results Marketing CEO, Christopher Antonopoulos, and will oversee all global growth initiatives with client and partner relationships.
Candela has a diverse background that encompasses enterprise sales training, motivation, and sales leadership. He possesses several sales and business certifications. "Learning is a passion of mine. I've made it a priority not only for myself but also for those on my team."
About Measured Results Marketing
Measured Results Marketing (MRM) is a Sales and Marketing technology agency that partners with B2B SaaS companies seeking to align their people, processes, tools, and data with RevOps methodology. They specialize in fixing bad migrations or implementations, platform enablement (learning how to use your tools), long-term roadmapping, and demonstrating ROI of marketing efforts. Founded in 2013, MRM uses a proprietary process, its Demand Generation Ecosystem®, to align the use of technology, internal processes, and measurement of results. MRM is a partner with almost 100 commonly-used technologies and provides an independent view of their clients' infrastructure. For more information, visit: http://www.measuredresultsmarketing.com.
Media Contact
Meg Robinson, Measured Results Marketing, 1 7034776135, [email protected], www.measuredresults.com
SOURCE Measured Results Marketing
Share this article