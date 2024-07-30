MeasureMatch Launches AtlasGM Partner Program & Debuts Channel Partner Marketplace

"The AtlasGM Partner Program is underpinned by our own marketplace platform, demonstrating our dedication to 'eating our own dog food' by utilizing the very technology we're developing." said James Sandoval, Founder & CEO of MeasureMatch Post this

The Power of Channel Partnerships & The Revenue Multiple Opportunity

Canalys predicts that by 2025 a third of cloud marketplace transactions will involve a channel partner. And for good reason - it's a win-win equation. As software organizations grow through and with their channel partners, those partners are ideally positioned to capture services revenue opportunities that fuel their own growth.

This economic relationship, often referred to as the revenue or ecosystem multiplier, is gaining prominence among ISVs due to its potential for enhancing partner growth, as well as boosting ISV benefits including customer retention, growth, and product development.

For example, according to IDC, for every $1 SAP earns, services-led partners drive $8.81 in economic value. Similarly, AWS is supporting its partners to capture up to $6.40 against every $1 in AWS sales.

The AtlasGM platform builds on this growing economic opportunity by bringing the B2B software vendor revenue multiplier directly to channel partners versus solely relying on hyperscaler and other 3rd party marketplaces where strategic data collection and customer alignment are constrained.

AtlasGM Partnership Opportunities

The AtlasGM Partner Program is designed to create meaningful growth avenues for two partner types:

Reseller partners can grow revenue by incorporating AtlasGM into their product portfolios, marketing it within their customer networks, and receiving a lifetime commission on every successful transaction.

Solutions Partners deliver new, valuable solutions by integrating AtlasGM into their range of services, from initial setups to comprehensive managed solutions.

Both Reseller and Solutions Partners will benefit from MeasureMatch's commitment to providing unlimited guidance and support, ensuring successful integration and optimization of the AtlasGM platform within their business operations and customers' organizations.

The AtlasGM Partner Marketplace

In parallel with the launch of the AtlasGM Partner Program, the AtlasGM Partner Marketplace is also open for consulting and professional services partners to sign up, build a profile, and list solutions and services.

The purpose of the AtlasGM Marketplace is to provide AtlasGM customers with a carefully curated and transactional marketplace experience to go from problem to solution in as little as days. The platform includes a step-by-step workflow to submit business requirements, get instantly matched to service providers, receive pitches and proposals, lock in contracts, get important work done quickly, securely pay, followed by a simple rating and review experience.

Key components of the AtlasGM Marketplace include:

MeasureMatch: Funds, builds and optimizes the SaaS, white label platform.

AtlasGM Marketplace: Provides admin, customer, service provider and ISV partner access, with stringent screening and dedicated support.

Customers: Experience streamlined procurement processes and heightened success rates due to the three-way oversight and guidance model.

Service Provider Partners: Engage in pitching and capturing substantial revenue opportunities from marketplace customers.

ISV Partners: Collaborate within the marketplace to drive new revenue streams alongside verified services partners.

About MeasureMatch

MeasureMatch is a London-based software company that provides cutting-edge solutions designed to streamline business operations and management. Our products include the MeasureMatch Marketplace and AtlasGM, both ultimately helping businesses to better manage their enterprise software and data capabilities with unprecedented clarity and efficiency.

https://web.measurematch.com/atlasgm

https://web.measurematch.com/atlasgm/partners

https://app.measurematch.com/atlasgm/register

Media Contact

James Sandoval, MeasureMatch, [email protected], https://web.measurematch.com/atlasgm

LinkedIn

SOURCE MeasureMatch