Measuring Intact mRNA and 5' Capping Efficiency in One Assay, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

For complete drug product characterization, the VaxArray platform can also assess levels of expressed protein in cell-based expression assays and characterize antibody responses in serological samples from clinical trials. Post this

In this Webinar, Dr. Lacey will showcase the utility of the VaxArray platform throughout all stages of mRNA vaccine development. He will specifically focus on off-the-shelf assays for mRNA CQA characterization and protein expression while also highlighting the flexibility of the platform for custom assay development.

Register for this webinar today to understand how a multiplexed imaging platform can be used to determine mRNA capping and address mRNA vaccine drug product characterization requirements.

Join Randy Lacey, PhD, Field Applications Scientist, InDevR, for the live webinar on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 12pm EDT (9am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Measuring Intact mRNA and 5' Capping Efficiency in One Assay.

