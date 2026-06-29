Measuring What Matters: Neurotone AI Adds RHHI Outcome Tracking to Lace Pro

With at-home, clinically validated RHHI, 1000s of hearing care providers are finally able to monitor the real-world impact of hearing loss in patient's lives beyond the appointment and throughout treatment.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neurotone AI announced the addition of the Revised Hearing Handicap Inventory (RHHI) to Lace Pro, giving hearing care providers a new way to monitor patient-reported outcomes directly through the Lace Pro patient app.

The RHHI is one of the outcome measures recommended in the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine report, Measuring Meaningful Outcomes for Adult Hearing Health Interventions. The 18-question survey is designed to assess hearing-related psychosocial health, helping providers better understand how hearing difficulties affect patients in daily life.

"Integrating the Revised Hearing Handicap Inventory into Lace Pro is an important step forward in how we measure auditory training outcomes," said Brian Taylor, VP of Clinical Research & Professional Relations at Neurotone AI. "By aligning Lace Pro with the NASEM committee's recommendations, we are helping clinicians move beyond basic metrics and better understand the functional and psychosocial realities of their patients' hearing health."

In Lace Pro, the RHHI appears after app onboarding and uses a simple "yes," "no," or "sometimes" response structure to make it easy for patients to complete. Patient responses are shared with providers, giving practices more visibility into how patients are doing beyond training performance.

The addition of RHHI check-ins supports Neurotone's broader commitment to helping providers deliver more complete hearing care. Lace Pro is designed to support patients after the fitting with auditory training, ongoing engagement, and provider visibility into patient progress.

Alongside the RHHI release, Neurotone has also added new survey controls in their partner dashboard, Pro Portal. Providers can now choose whether surveys appear in the patient app and set the survey frequency to 30 or 90 days.

"This update is about making meaningful outcome measurements easier to bring into everyday clinical care," Taylor said. "When providers can see how hearing difficulties are affecting patients in real life, they can have better conversations, personalize care, and support better long-term outcomes."

The RHHI check-ins are now available in Lace Pro.

More information:

The complete NASEM report can be found here.

To learn more about how to become a Neurotone partner, visit Neurotone.com.

Media Contact

Nicole Levy, Neurotone AI, 1 (352) 231-8429, [email protected], www.neurotone.com

SOURCE Neurotone AI