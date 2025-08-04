Mecart Joins The Cleanroom Center as Founding Partner to Showcase Modular Cleanroom Technology in Dallas

"This innovative showroom offers our U.S. clients a fantastic opportunity to experience Mecart's advanced cleanroom technology firsthand... right here in Dallas." – Lisa Larocque, U.S. Sales Director at Mecart Post this

Their decision to join The Cleanroom Center as its inaugural partner highlights both Mecart's leadership in the cleanroom market and the growing demand for centralized infrastructure evaluation.

"Mecart is the perfect foundation partner," said Jeremy Witkins, Founder of The Cleanroom Center. "They represent everything we want this space to offer — technical excellence, integrity, and a genuine focus on helping clients build smarter. For clients touring the showroom, seeing Mecart's system in person builds immediate confidence in their solution."

Opening this fall next to Pegasus Park in Dallas, The Cleanroom Center is a vendor-neutral showroom where multiple manufacturers will display full-scale cleanroom systems. Clients can evaluate real-world cleanroom environments and make informed purchasing decisions based on function, cost, and timeline — all in one visit.

With Dallas serving as one of the most connected travel hubs in the U.S., The Cleanroom Center enables project stakeholders to meet cleanroom experts and compare systems in a single day — a major shift from traditional remote decision-making.

"This innovative showroom offers our U.S. clients a fantastic opportunity to experience Mecart's advanced cleanroom technology firsthand — including walkable ceilings and integrated air returns — right here in Dallas," said Lisa Larocque, U.S. Sales Director at Mecart. "It's a game-changer for businesses seeking high-performance modular solutions and bridges the gap between our Greenville, SC factory and demand across the central and western U.S."

"At Mecart, it's about making top-tier cleanroom technology more accessible and responsive to the evolving needs of the market," added Jerome Jobin, Vice President at Mecart. "We are focused on empowering companies with precise, reliable environments that accelerate R&D, manufacturing, and market success."

Mecart's presence will allow clients to experience their system and features in person — a rare opportunity in a traditionally remote, high-stakes procurement process.

The Cleanroom Center is currently hosting private tours and will celebrate its official Grand Opening in September 2025, in conjunction with the BioNTX iC³ Life Science & Healthcare Innovation Summit.

To schedule a private tour or explore partnership opportunities, visit www.cleanroomcenter.com.

Media Contact

Media Contact

Jeremy Witkins, Founder, The Cleanroom Center
[email protected]
(512) 850-1392
www.cleanroomcenter.com

