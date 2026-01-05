Meckey Estates Completes Acquisition of Vacant Commercial Property in Roselle, NJ, With Plans to Address Local Housing Shortage

Meckey Estates, a New Jersey based real estate investment firm led by 22-year-old investor Fady Meckey, has completed the acquisition of a vacant former dental office in Roselle, NJ. The transaction reflects the firm's broader mission to repurpose underutilized properties into much-needed residential housing amid ongoing inventory shortages.
ROSELLE, N.J., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meckey Estates, a community-focused real estate investment company founded by 22-year-old investor Fady Meckey, announced the successful acquisition of a vacant commercial dental office in Roselle, New Jersey. The property, which had been sitting unused, is planned to be converted into a residential housing unit to help address the area's growing housing supply constraints.
The acquisition represents a key milestone for Meckey Estates and highlights a growing trend of adaptive reuse, where underutilized commercial properties are repositioned to meet residential demand. With housing affordability and inventory shortages continuing to challenge communities across New Jersey, projects like this aim to contribute practical, localized solutions.
"As a member of Gen Z and someone actively working in real estate, the housing crisis is not abstract it's something my generation feels directly," said Fady Meckey, Founder of Meckey Estates. "The average first-time homebuyer is now around 40 years old, which signals a deeper structural issue. Increasing housing supply, even one unit at a time, is one of the most tangible ways to push back against that trend."
The project was made possible through collaboration with private lending partners and strategic partners who supported the acquisition and vision. While Meckey Estates spearheaded the initiative, Meckey emphasized that the transaction was a collective effort grounded in shared belief in community-driven development.
Meckey Estates was founded with a long-term vision of acquiring and repositioning properties in ways that serve both investors and local communities. The firm focuses on identifying overlooked or distressed assets and transforming them into productive housing solutions, particularly in markets facing supply constraints.
The Roselle acquisition aligns with Meckey Estates' ongoing strategy to identify and reposition underutilized properties across New Jersey.
