Mecky Adnani, Sr. Vice President, The NHP Foundation (NHPF) Recipient of MIT Honors

Career Development Officer, CRE and member of the nominating committee, "She's a transformer and deserving of Spaulding Award recognition. As we celebrate Mecky Adnani's achievement, we anticipate the continued positive influence she will have on the real estate profession and beyond. Her commitment to social responsibility serves as an inspiration to students and professionals alike,".

Special thanks to MIT/CRE alumni Chris Whittier and Sherina Zhang for hosting the event at Studio Gather, Tishman-Speyer at Rockefeller Center in New York. We were very pleased to see many industry professionals, MIT faculty, current master's students, and AACRE members attend to present their latest projects and recognize the Spaulding Award winner.

About the MIT Spaulding Awards

Mecky Adnani joins a prestigious group of Spaulding Award winners, becoming the 11th recipient in the Center's 40-year history and one among 14 exceptional 2024 nominees. Past recipients include Mark G. Roberts (MSRED '94), Director of Research at Crow Holdings and Catherine Polleys (MSRED '97), Director at the National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries. Named after the Center's founder, Hank Spaulding, the Spaulding Award honors MIT/CRE alumni for their outstanding professional achievements in the real estate industry and distinguished service and leadership in their communities.

About The NHP Foundation

Headquartered in New York City with offices in Washington, DC, Baltimore and Chicago, IL, The NHP Foundation (NHPF) was launched on January 30, 1989, as a publicly supported 501(c)(3) not-for-profit real estate corporation. NHPF is dedicated to preserving and creating sustainable, service-enriched multifamily housing, and single-family homes that are both affordable to low and moderate income families and seniors, and beneficial to their communities. NHPF's Construction Management Group provides in-house resources dedicated to infrastructure review, infrastructure development and cost management. Through Family-Centered Coaching, NHPF's subsidiary Operation Pathways engages with, and assists, families experiencing poverty and other hardship, to problem-solve together. Through partnerships with major financial institutions, the public sector, faith-based initiatives, and other not-for-profit organizations, NHPF has 59 properties in 16 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit http://www.nhpfoundation.org.

About MIT Center for Real Estate

The MIT Center for Real Estate (MIT/CRE) was founded in 1983 by MIT alumnus, Charles "Hank" Spaulding CE '51. A prominent real estate developer himself, Spaulding had the vision to improve the quality of the built environment and to promote a more informed professional practice in the global real estate industry. Educating the men and women whose innovations will serve the industry worldwide, the MIT Center for Real Estate is home to the first one-year Master of Science in Real Estate Development (MSRED) degree, as well as an intensive two-week Professional Certificate in Real Estate Finance and Development. The Center's pioneering research investigates the real estate transaction from initial concept to market reality, providing breakthrough knowledge to help organizations capitalize on today's dynamic markets and technologies. Uniting industry leaders with MIT's distinguished researchers and students, the Center's diversified industry partnership program advances and bridges the gap between theory and practice. For more information, please visit https://cre.mit.edu

