Med First Primary & Urgent Care Continues Growth Across the Carolinas and Shows No Signs of Slowing

"This most recent group of clinic additions illustrates the geographic growth of the Med First group and reinforces our belief that the need for independent Primary Care is felt all over the Carolinas," said Paul Feneck, CEO of Med First.

Med First is addressing the increasing demands on primary care providers in a constantly evolving healthcare environment. They offer the expertise to help practices achieve sustained success and growth without sacrificing quality patient care. By heavily investing in quality management and establishing a strong ACO partnership, Med First provides clinical support through combination of efficient digital tools and an in-house department of quality specialists supporting the clinical teams that interact with patients.

"Joining Med First was the best choice for ensuring that the patients we care for would have a medical home for years to come," said Enid Tallmer, PA-C, co-owner of FamHealth. "My business partner, Miguel, and I can start to plan for our lives after medicine, now that we have a partner in Med First that is committed to building on the foundation we created."

The recent expansion of Med First in the Carolinas shines light on the growing number of independent primary care practices in jeopardy of closing as a generation of clinicians looks to retire. It has become more difficult for independent practices to recruit the next generation of clinicians as health systems compete over medical talent. Med First has developed a partnership opportunity that will keep practices independent and allow practitioners the freedom to practice without worrying about the business side of the practice. In addition, the Med First model provides practitioners with an established transition plan to retirement.

Established in 2007 in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Med First operates independent medical clinics offering Primary and Urgent care services in the Southeast. As healthcare transitions to value-based-care, Med First eases the additional burden of labor placed upon practitioners and their teams through the implementation of technology and evidence-based clinical best practices.

