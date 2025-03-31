Med One Announces the Hiring of Sheri Thomas as Chief Financial Officer

Robert Stevens, CEO of Med One commented: "As a CPA with decades of relevant finance and accounting experience, Sheri will be a wonderful addition to our company and will help us chart a course for the future." Post this

Sheri brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having previously worked as CFO and Vice President of Finance & Accounting at Coherex Medical, Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. Most recently, Sheri has been an Associate Professor of Accounting at Brigham Young University.

"Sheri's deep expertise and leadership in finance will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate," said Robert Stevens, CEO of Med One. "As a CPA with decades of relevant finance and accounting experience, Sheri will be a wonderful addition to our company and will help us chart a course for the future."

Med One will continue its focus on innovation and growth, and Sheri's leadership will play an essential role in supporting the company's forward-thinking vision.

For more information about Med One, please visit www.medonegroup.com

About Med One: For over 30 years, Med One has been a leader in providing healthcare equipment financing and rental solutions to healthcare providers. In 2023, the company expanded its offerings with the launch of a commercial leasing division, operating under the name M1 Financial. Med One is committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance healthcare providers' ability to deliver exceptional patient care.

Media Contact

Brian Gates, Med One Group, 1 801-619-6704, [email protected], www.medonegroup.com

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE Med One Group