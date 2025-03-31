Med One Announces the Hiring of Sheri Thomas as Chief Financial Officer

Med One is pleased to announce the appointment of Sheri Thomas as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective March 31, 2025. Sheri has been a valued member of Med One's Board of Directors since 2019 and currently serves as Chair of the company's Finance and Audit Committee
SANDY, Utah, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Med One is pleased to announce the appointment of Sheri Thomas as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective March 31, 2025.
Sheri has been a valued member of Med One's Board of Directors since 2019 and currently serves as Chair of the company's Finance and Audit Committee. With her extensive background in finance and accounting, Sheri is well-positioned to help drive Med One's financial strategy and operations moving forward.
Sheri brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having previously worked as CFO and Vice President of Finance & Accounting at Coherex Medical, Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. Most recently, Sheri has been an Associate Professor of Accounting at Brigham Young University.
"Sheri's deep expertise and leadership in finance will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate," said Robert Stevens, CEO of Med One. "As a CPA with decades of relevant finance and accounting experience, Sheri will be a wonderful addition to our company and will help us chart a course for the future."
Med One will continue its focus on innovation and growth, and Sheri's leadership will play an essential role in supporting the company's forward-thinking vision.
For more information about Med One, please visit www.medonegroup.com
About Med One: For over 30 years, Med One has been a leader in providing healthcare equipment financing and rental solutions to healthcare providers. In 2023, the company expanded its offerings with the launch of a commercial leasing division, operating under the name M1 Financial. Med One is committed to delivering innovative solutions that enhance healthcare providers' ability to deliver exceptional patient care.
Media Contact
Brian Gates, Med One Group, 1 801-619-6704, [email protected], www.medonegroup.com
SOURCE Med One Group
