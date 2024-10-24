Med One Group receives Vizient contract for movable medical equipment rentals

The Vizient agreement increases access to Med One's products and services for many of the nation's healthcare providers. We have great confidence in our ability to identify their needs and exceed their expectations. Post this

Med One Group has consistently demonstrated its commitment to providing excellent customer service, which has been a key factor in its success. Med One is dedicated to meeting the unique needs of healthcare facilities, offering medical equipment rental, delivery, and maintenance as part of this collaboration.

Robb Stevens, Med One's Chief Executive Officer commented on the contract: "The Vizient agreement increases access to Med One's products and services for many of the nation's healthcare providers. We have great confidence in our ability to identify their needs and exceed their expectations."

Med One Group's rental services are designed to meet the specific needs of healthcare facilities by offering a comprehensive range of equipment, including infusion pumps, ventilators, monitors, and other essential medical devices. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Med One Group is committed to being the preferred partner for medical equipment rentals.

About Med One Group: Med One Group is a leading provider of movable medical equipment rentals, offering a wide range of high-quality rental solutions to healthcare facilities across the United States. Med One also specializes in financing, equipment sales, and service. With a focus on customer service, reliability, and cost-effectiveness, Med One Group is dedicated to helping healthcare organizations improve patient care and optimize their operations. Currently, Med One has 15 distribution centers located across the country.

