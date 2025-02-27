Med One Group Welcomes John Frank, Along with CEO Robb Stevens and COO Mark Stevens, to Board of Directors

"Med One is extremely fortunate to be served by a Board of Directors made up of independent business leaders who possess exceptional talent individually and tremendous wisdom. We are looking forward to working closely with the new directors to chart the course of this great company." Post this

Larry Stevens, Chairman of the Board of Directors, expressed confidence in the new appointments, stating, "Med One is extremely fortunate to be served by a Board of Directors made up of independent business leaders who possess exceptional talent individually and tremendous wisdom and experience as a group.

He further added, "We are looking forward to working closely with the new directors to chart the course of this great company."

Mr. Frank's career spans multiple industries, including supply chain, IT, healthcare, and logistics. He has held management, executive, and partner-level roles at IBM, BrightPoint, and UnitedHealth Group, as well as start-ups, family-owned businesses, and management consulting firms. His diverse expertise in IT, sales, marketing, finance, corporate administration, and project management brings a well-rounded perspective to the board.

"It is an honor to have been asked to serve on the Med One Board of Directors," said Mr. Frank. "Med One's commitment to integrity and strong customer and employee relationships is truly admirable. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success."

Robert Stevens joined Med One in 2002 and was appointed CEO in 2024. He has been instrumental in lease originations, vendor development, and customer relationships, playing a key role in Med One's sustained growth.

Mark Stevens joined Med One in 2001 and was appointed COO in 2024. He has overseen lease portfolio management and customer relations and will continue to focus on maintaining strong partnerships and ensuring operational efficiency for the company.

With these additions, the Board of Directors now includes Larry Stevens, Brent Allen, Robert C. Gross, Randy C. Emery, William J. Brady, Andrew D'Ascenzo, Sheri Thomas, Steve Weber, Robert Stevens, Mark Stevens, John Frank, with Rich Madsen as Board Secretary.

About Med One Group:

Med One Group is one of the largest independent equipment leasing companies in the United States. In addition to leasing, Med One has expanded its medical equipment rental arm to 15 locations across seven states. For over thirty years, Med One has served the nation's acute care hospitals, and many other health care providers with equipment leasing, rental, sales, and service solutions. We make medical equipment available with simple processes and dedicated service.

