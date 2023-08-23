Med Schools Fear Board Exam Changes Could Impede Diversity and MD Preparedness

"Making USMLE pass/fail has been catastrophic to the quality of physicians we are producing and we now only accept applicants from top 10 medical schools. It limits diversity and upward mobility," wrote one survey participant. "The challenges are immense." Tweet this

In January 2022, officials transitioned USMLE Step 1 to a pass/fail model largely to reduce student's stress and anxiety. However, many educators are not in favor of this change, and residency program directors feel they no longer have a clear, objective way to assess students' applications for residency. Additionally, the overall USMLE Step 1 pass rates dipped from 88% in 2021 to 82% in 2022. 2

To understand how this change is impacting educators and the students they teach, TrueLearn, a leader in healthcare education whose platform blends data analytics with cognition science to optimize learning outcomes for the medical education community, conducted a survey of more than 250 medical school faculty members, primarily in the U.S. Participants were from institutions such as Duke University School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Medicine, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, and University of California San Francisco (UCSF) School of Medicine.

TrueLearn's survey provides insight into questions like, how is the USMLE Step 1 transition affecting medical students? Is it relieving their stress and anxiety? Will a pass/fail model impede diversity? Will the change result in potentially less prepared and knowledgeable physicians? How are educators dealing with this switch?

Freely available for download, the survey revealed a number of issues and trends including the following:

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) was a major concern cited throughout the survey, and 40% of participants believe students – especially those less privileged – will have a tougher time matching into their top choices for residency.

Less than half of respondents believe the change will have any positive impact on students' mental health and well-being.

More than half of respondents indicated that 5% or more of their medical students undergo formal remediation or delays each year. When asked if they have the data necessary to identify at-risk students, just 26% of participants stated "yes."

TrueLearn's Chief Commercial Officer, Kate Campbell, says, "TrueLearn aims to address these challenges through technology and collaboration. Our goal is to continually innovate technologies and tools that enable educators to understand their students' strengths and weaknesses and, if necessary, put measures in place to ensure they succeed on their board exams and in their medical career. Vendors, educators, and policymakers must work together to ensure positive outcomes for all medical students and ultimately the patients they treat."

